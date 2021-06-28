Florida Building Collapse: Indian-American Family of 3 Missing

An Indian-American family of three is missing among the 156 unaccounted persons in the building collapse in Florida's Miami on Thursday, 24 June. Surfside's Vishal Patel, his wife Bhavna Patel and their one-year-old daughter Aishani Patel are still missing as the search for the unaccounted victims of this deadly building collapse continues.

Bhavna Patel was four months pregnant, said her niece Sarina to CNN. She was supposed to meet the family this summer.

Since Bhavna Patel has both a UK and US citizenship, the Foreign Commonwealth and development Office is involved in the efforts with local authorities to find the family.

On 24 June, a building at the Champion Towers South Condo, around seven miles away from Miami beach, partially collapsed leaving at least five dead and 156 missing. Emergency officials are asking people to contact them if they have relatives unaccounted for. A state of emergency has been declared by Florida Gov Ron DeSantis.

The cause of the collapse is still unknown, although investigations are on. Simon Wdowinski, a professor at the Florida International University, claimed that the building which was constructed on reclaimed wetlands was determined unstable a year ago, The American Kahani reported.

Surfside mayor Charles Burkett told USA Today that rescue efforts "will continue until we pull everyone out of the rubble." A fire rescue assistant chief Jadallah, has confirmed that sounds have been heard from under the rubble. He told the CNN, "All operations are occurring underneath the rubble. They are occurring underneath the parking garage where we have teams of firefighters constantly as they continue making cuts, breaches and placing sonar devices, search cams to locate victims.

President Biden has said that federal resources are "ready to go" to help respond to the collapse, CNN reported. A helpline has been set up by Emergency officials and a family reunification centre set up at the 9301 Collins Ave.

Story continues

First responders are making progress and @FEMA is working with @FLSERT to make sure all the families affected by the Surfside disaster are taken care of with counselors, resources, shelter, and assistance. pic.twitter.com/0e4pdj2WOf — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) June 27, 2021

(With inputs from CNN, USA Today and American Kahani)

Also Read: Missing Indian-American Woman Found Dead in Her Own Car’s Trunk

. Read more on The Indian American by The Quint.Florida Building Collapse: Indian-American Family of 3 MissingJapan Tightens COVID Rules for Olympic Athletes From 6 Nations . Read more on The Indian American by The Quint.