Florida brings 3-game win streak into matchup against Tampa Bay

Florida Panthers (21-11-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (18-10-2, in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers aim to keep their three-game win streak alive when they visit the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Tampa Bay is 18-10-2 overall and 0-3-0 against the Atlantic Division. The Lightning have a +35 scoring differential, with 120 total goals scored and 85 allowed.

Florida is 4-2-0 against the Atlantic Division and 21-11-2 overall. The Panthers have gone 11-5-0 in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

Sunday's game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayden Point has 21 goals and 17 assists for the Lightning. Jake Guentzel has nine goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Sam Reinhart has 20 goals and 23 assists for the Panthers. Matthew Tkachuk has scored eight goals and added nine assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 7-3-0, averaging 4.4 goals, 6.8 assists, 2.6 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Panthers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: None listed.

Panthers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

