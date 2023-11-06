Florida Boy, 14, Dies After Suffering Cardiac Arrest While Running a 5K

Knox MacEwen, 14, went into cardiac arrest Saturday after running a 5K with his school JROTC program

A Florida teenager has died after going into cardiac arrest during a high school 5K race.

Knox MacEwen, 14, was a member of the Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) program at his Western High School in Davie, Florida.

On Saturday, the teen participated in a 5K held by the program. However, after the race he suffered from cardiac arrest. He was transported to Memorial Hospital Miramar where he was later pronounced dead, NBC Miami reports.

"I am saddened to share tragic news impacting our Wildcat community. One of our JROTC students passed away this morning after being transported to the hospital,” Jimmy Arrojo — the school’s principal — said in a message to students, families and staff, per the outlet. I want to offer my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, teachers, and classmates as they mourn this great loss."

He continued, "I ask our Wildcat community to rally around the family in prayer and support during this time of deep sorrow. Please know that grief counselors will be available on campus this week to meet with anyone needing assistance or support."

In a GoFundMe page created for the family, loved ones of MacEwen said he “was a revered member of his local community — a JROTC student, a volunteer with the kids ministry at his home church; and he was a beloved brother, son, grandson, nephew and friend.”

The account has already raised over $56,000 to help support the family.

“This family has been through the unimaginable, as this has happened as Knox’s mom, Julie, is still physically and financially recovering from a hard fought battle with cancer this last year,” said Lauren Milam, who created the GoFundMe on their behalf. “Any gifts will go directly to the MacEwen family, and are deeply appreciated.”

Cardiac arrest — also known as sudden cardiac arrest — is the abrupt loss of heart function, resulting from a problem with the heart's electrical system, according to the Mayo Clinic. This disrupts the heart's pumping action and stops blood flow through the body.

It can be fatal if proper steps aren't taken immediately. CPR can improve the chances of survival until emergency medical assistance arrives. More than 356,000 cardiac arrests occur outside a hospital in the United States each year, according to the American Heart Association.

A person suffering a cardiac arrest can experience immediate and drastic symptoms like sudden collapse, no pulse, no breathing, and a loss of consciousness. Warning signs can include chest discomfort, shortness of breath, weakness and a heart palpitations.



