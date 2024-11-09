Florida basketball coach Todd Golden acknowledges school investigation and considers defamation suit

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida basketball coach Todd Golden acknowledged an ongoing school inquiry Saturday and said he is considering “defamation claims," presumably against his accusers.

“For the last month, I have actively participated in and respected the confidentiality of an ongoing school inquiry,” Golden said in a statement posted on X. "I have recently engaged (attorney) Ken Turkel to advise me on my ability to bring defamation claims while this confidential investigation is ongoing.

“My family and I appreciate the support we have received and remain confident the university will continue its efforts to finish its review promptly.”

Golden's statement came one day after the Independent Florida Alligator reported the university was investigating Golden for allegations of sexual harassment, sexual exploitation, stalking and cyberstalking multiple women, including students.

According to the student-run newspaper, the claims include unwanted sexual advances on Instagram, requesting sexual favors and sending photos and videos of his genitalia. The newspaper based its report on a Title IX complaint filed against Golden on Sept. 27.

Golden led Florida's on-campus practice Saturday in preparation for Monday night's home game against Grambling State. Golden is expected to coach the 21st-ranked Gators (2-0) in that one.

The Associated Press requested a copy of the complaint from the university. Under federal law, schools cannot comment on or even confirm any Title IX inquiries, complaints or investigations.

On more than one occasion, the paper said, Golden allegedly took photos of women walking or driving and sent those pictures to the subjects involved. Alleged stalking incidents also included Golden, a married father of two young boys, showing up to locations where he knew the women would be.

The 39-year-old Golden signed a two-year contract extension in March that included a $1 million raise and brought his annually salary to $4 million. The deal puts Golden under contract through 2030.

Golden is 42-29 in two-plus seasons in Gainesville and has his deepest and most-talented roster in his three years.

This is the third set of serious allegations against a head coach during athletic director Scott Stricklin’s eight-year tenure.

Stricklin allowed women’s basketball coach Cam Newbauer to resign in 2021 amid allegations he verbally, physically and mentally abused players and staff members. Newbauer received a $283,250 buyout that was paid in installments.

Less than a year later, Stricklin fired women’s soccer coach Tony Amato amid an investigation into the coach’s comments and behavior regarding players’ eating habits and body shapes. Amato was fired without cause one year into a six-year contract, leaving the Gators on the hook for roughly $1.125 million.

Stricklin also has been under fire for two NCAA investigations: the first one in 2020 landed the Gators on probation for the first time in 30 years and led to a show cause for then-football coach Dan Mullen; the second one involved former quarterback signee Jaden Rashada and a failed name, image and likeness worth nearly $14 million. Rashada is now suing Florida football coach Billy Napier and a prominent booster.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Mark Long, The Associated Press