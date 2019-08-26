Florida band director attacked by Miami fan expected to be OK

Florida's band director is expected to be alright after a Miami fan slammed him to the ground after the Gators' 24-20 win over the Hurricanes on Saturday night.

Jay Watkins was walking with the Gators band in the parking lot of Camping World Stadium when he saw a female Miami fan trying to cut through the band's line to get back to their bus, according to UF spokesman Steve Orlando (via the Orlando Sentinel).

Watkins tried to stop the Miami fan from going through band members when "somebody else grabbed him behind in a chokehold and threw him on the pavement,” according to Orlando.

Watkins suffered scrapes to his elbow and head from the incident. He was treated by a paramedic, then was allowed to board the bus.

The Orlando Police Department said Watkins declined to press charges but wanted a written record of the incident.

“There was no description of the person who grabbed him given,” Lt. Wanda Miglio said in a statement.

No students were hurt.

Florida's win over Miami marks the first time in six years the two teams have met, even though their rivalry used to be marked by an annual game until 1987.

In the last 18 years, the teams have only met seven times, with two of those games coming in the postseason.

Miami has won five of those games, including both bowl appearances.