Florida Atlantic's historic run headlines NCAA Tournament winners and losers from Saturday's Elite Eight

No. 9 Florida Atlantic beat No. 3 Kansas State 79-76 in the East Regional finals to book one of the craziest and most unexpected Final Four berths in NCAA men's basketball tournament history.

Making just the program's second tournament appearance, the Owls now lead Division I with 35 wins and are the first Conference USA team to reach the national semifinals since Memphis in 2008.

Despite the loss, this has been a remarkable season for Kansas State. Picked last in the preseason Big 12 poll, the Wildcats laid the foundation for a long and successful run under first-year coach Jerome Tang.

No. 3 Gonzaga meets No. 4 Connecticut in Saturday's second game. The Huskies might be the hottest team still standing in tournament while the Bulldogs are aiming for an elusive national championship behind senior forward Drew Timme.

The Owls and Wildcats lead the first round of winners and losers from Saturday's Elite Eight action:

Winners

Florida Atlantic

Coach Dusty May has pushed back against the Cinderella label, but the slipper fits. FAU has been one of the worst programs in the country since joining Division I in 1993, posting just one season with more than 19 wins and ranking near the bottom of three successive conferences — the Atlantic Sun, Sun Belt and then Conference USA. May has steadily built a winner, however, posting half of the 10 winning seasons in program annals and compiling a deep but very young roster full of overlooked and under-recruited prospects. While the Owls looked the part of a Top 25 team throughout the regular season, this still ranks among the most impressive postseason runs in modern tournament history.

Florida Atlantic center Vladislav Goldin, center, celebrates after the Owls defeated Kansas State in the East Regional final of the NCAA men's tournament. at Madison Square Garden.

Markquis Nowell

Even in the loss, the Kansas State senior put on a show. With teammate Keyontae Johnson battling foul trouble — the All-America forward scored nine points in 18 minutes before fouling out with just over two minutes left — Nowell took on an even larger role as a scorer, putting up a season-high 21 attempts and finishing with 30 and 12 assists. The former Arkansas-Little Rock transfer averaged 23.5 points and 13.5 assists during these four games and is easily the tournament's breakout star.

Conference USA

Every win by the Owls means more money for Conference USA, which is set to earn at least five “units” worth $337,000 each across the next five seasons, or more than $2 million overall. This is a very nice parting gift from Florida Atlantic, which will leave the league this summer for the American Athletic Conference.

Losers

Kansas State

This loss won't overwrite what has been an outstanding debut season for Tang or diminish what seems like an incredibly bright future for the program. But while Kansas State has reached the regional finals three times since 2010 under three different coaches, there is a bitter finality to coming this close to the Final Four but coming up a possession short — leaving Tang and his staff responsible for building off this disappointment as the Wildcats head into next season as an established contender.

Tang knows what it takes to rebound from this moment: With him as an assistant under Baylor coach Scott Drew, the Bears reached the Elite Eight in 2010 and 2012 but did reach the Final Four until winning the national championship in 2021.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NCAA Tournament winners and losers from Saturday's Elite Eight