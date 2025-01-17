Florida Atlantic visits South Florida after Perry's 20-point game

Florida Atlantic Owls (9-9, 1-4 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (11-8, 4-2 AAC)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic visits South Florida after Mya Perry scored 20 points in Florida Atlantic's 79-64 loss to the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

The Bulls are 9-2 in home games. South Florida is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Owls are 1-4 in AAC play. Florida Atlantic ranks fifth in the AAC giving up 64.2 points while holding opponents to 38.5% shooting.

South Florida makes 40.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than Florida Atlantic has allowed to its opponents (38.5%). Florida Atlantic averages 62.7 points per game, 2.9 more than the 59.8 South Florida allows.

The Bulls and Owls square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mama Dembele is averaging 5.7 points, 4.9 assists and 2.5 steals for the Bulls.

Perry is shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 15.3 points and 1.5 steals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 7-3, averaging 66.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 10.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points per game.

Owls: 4-6, averaging 64.1 points, 38.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

