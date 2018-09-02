Florida Atlantic Sends Alumni Text Celebrating Win Over Oklahoma After 63–14 Loss

There are few things more embarrassing than accidentally sending a text to somebody. Especially when the context isn't exactly clear.

On Saturday night, Florida Atlantic University alumni were on the receiving end of one of those awkward texts. And it came after a 63–14 blowout loss at the hands of No. 7 Oklahoma, a disappointing result to ring in the second year of coach Lane Kiffin's tenure.

"FAU just beat #7 ranked OU on their home field. Let's celebrate by helping more FAU athletes," the message read, followed by a link and an option to unsubscribe from receiving future Alumni Association text.

Several FAU fans shared their confusion and displeasure online.

Uh whoever is in charge of the text machine @FAU needs needs to pay attention to the game. ???????????? #FAUvsOKLA #FAUvsOU pic.twitter.com/jwP9QsmLer — Rod pitchblack (@R_DESINORD) September 1, 2018

So I just got this text. Yes, let’s celebrate. Could this day get more embarrassing for FAU? pic.twitter.com/7NskZpv3Kx — Harry Husker (@Harry_Husker) September 1, 2018

Story Continues

Um. I think someone's getting fired at the FAU Alumni Association. ???????????????????? #oops pic.twitter.com/BWVtYfm5QG — Michelle (@winelibrarian) September 1, 2018

Reminder: Always double-check before you press send!