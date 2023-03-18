Florida Atlantic edges Memphis 66-65, 1st March Madness win

  • Florida Atlantic guard Alijah Martin (15) and guard Brandon Weatherspoon (23) celebrate after defeating Memphis 66-65 in a first-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, March 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    Florida Atlantic guard Alijah Martin (15) and guard Brandon Weatherspoon (23) celebrate after defeating Memphis 66-65 in a first-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, March 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
  • Florida Atlantic guard Johnell Davis (1) drives past Memphis guard Elijah McCadden (0) in the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, March 17, 2023. Florida Atlantic defeated Memphis 66-65. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    Florida Atlantic guard Johnell Davis (1) drives past Memphis guard Elijah McCadden (0) in the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, March 17, 2023. Florida Atlantic defeated Memphis 66-65. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
  • The Florida Atlantic celebrates in the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, March 17, 2023. Florida Atlantic defeated Memphis 66-65. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    The Florida Atlantic celebrates in the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, March 17, 2023. Florida Atlantic defeated Memphis 66-65. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
  • Florida Atlantic forward Giancarlo Rosado (3) celebrates after beating the Memphis Tigers 66-65 in first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Friday, March 17, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. Florida Atlantic won 66-65. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
    Florida Atlantic forward Giancarlo Rosado (3) celebrates after beating the Memphis Tigers 66-65 in first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Friday, March 17, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. Florida Atlantic won 66-65. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
  • Memphis Tigers forward Malcolm Dandridge (23) dunks against Florida Atlantic in the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Friday, March 17, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
    Memphis Tigers forward Malcolm Dandridge (23) dunks against Florida Atlantic in the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Friday, March 17, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
  • Memphis Tigers forward DeAndre Williams (12) pulls down a rebound from Florida Atlantic guard Alijah Martin (15) in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Friday, March 17, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
    Memphis Tigers forward DeAndre Williams (12) pulls down a rebound from Florida Atlantic guard Alijah Martin (15) in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Friday, March 17, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
  • Florida Atlantic guard Alijah Martin (15) shoots over Memphis forward Malcolm Dandridge (23) in the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, March 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    Florida Atlantic guard Alijah Martin (15) shoots over Memphis forward Malcolm Dandridge (23) in the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, March 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
  • Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway gestures in the second half of a first-round college basketball game against Florida Atlantic in the men's NCAA Tournament in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, March 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway gestures in the second half of a first-round college basketball game against Florida Atlantic in the men's NCAA Tournament in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, March 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
  • Florida Atlantic guard Alijah Martin (15) shoots over Memphis guard Damaria Franklin (55) in the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, March 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    Florida Atlantic guard Alijah Martin (15) shoots over Memphis guard Damaria Franklin (55) in the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, March 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
  • Florida Atlantic guard Alijah Martin (15) shoots against Memphis in the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, March 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    Florida Atlantic guard Alijah Martin (15) shoots against Memphis in the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, March 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
  • Memphis guard Kendric Davis (3) shoots over Florida Atlantic guard Alijah Martin (15) in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, March 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    Memphis guard Kendric Davis (3) shoots over Florida Atlantic guard Alijah Martin (15) in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, March 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
  • Florida Atlantic guard Johnell Davis (1) drives on Memphis guard Elijah McCadden (0) in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, March 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    Florida Atlantic guard Johnell Davis (1) drives on Memphis guard Elijah McCadden (0) in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, March 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
  • Florida Atlantic forward Giancarlo Rosado (3) drives on Memphis forward Chandler Lawson (4) in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, March 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    Florida Atlantic forward Giancarlo Rosado (3) drives on Memphis forward Chandler Lawson (4) in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, March 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
  • Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway signals to his team as they played against Florida Atlantic in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, March 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway signals to his team as they played against Florida Atlantic in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, March 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
MITCH STACY
·1 min read

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Nicholas Boyd drove into the lane and made a floater with 2.5 seconds left, and Florida Atlantic beat Memphis 66-65 Friday night in a rugged, back-and-forth game for the school's first-ever NCAA Tournament win.

Coach Penny Hardaway’s Tigers (26-9) had the ball and a one-point lead with 19 seconds left, but a steal by Brandon Weatherspoon and a subsequent jump ball — Hardaway argued his team had called timeout before the tie-up — gave the Owls (32-3) a chance, and Boyd converted.

Giancarlo Rosado scored 15 points to lead ninth-seeded FAU, which advanced to face a surprising opponent, No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson, in the second round of the East Region. The Knights knocked off top seed Purdue in one of the biggest upsets in March Madness history.

Kendric Davis scored 16 points despite being hobbled by a second-half leg injury for eighth-seeded Memphis. Davis also got into a shouting match with teammate Malcolm Dandridge, who shoved Davis during a second-half timeout.

DeAndre Williams added 13 points while playing most of the second half with four fouls for the Tigers, including a tip-in that put his team ahead 65-64 with 34 seconds left.

The Owls won the Conference USA title to make the tournament for the second time, 21 years after their first appearance. The school will move to the American Athletic Conference next season, where Memphis will be an annual foe.

___

AP March Madness coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Latest Stories