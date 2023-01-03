Florida airports experience delays after air traffic computer issue, FAA says

Kathleen Wong, USA TODAY
·1 min read

An air traffic control computer issue caused hundreds of delays at Florida airports on Monday, the Federal Aviation Association said, disrupting flights during one of the busiest travel days in the holiday calendar.

The issue occurred at Miami Air Route Traffic Control Center and started causing delays at around 1 p.m., according to Greg Chin, spokesperson for Miami International Airport. By 6 p.m., it had been resolved, the FAA told USA TODAY.

"The FAA is working toward safely returning to a normal traffic rate in the Florida airspace," the agency added.

The affected technology, the En Route Automation Modernization system, "is a modern computer system at the air traffic centers that handle en route traffic," according to the FAA.

Flights delays atto and from Florida airports are slowly returning to normalnow that an after an air traffic control computer issue has been resolved, the Federal Aviation Association said.

Miami's hub carrier, American Airlines, has had more than 50 departures delayed due to the ERAM outage, Chin said.

A warning: Southwest flight cancellations meltdown may not be the last for any airline, experts say

Flight delayed or canceled?: What you need to know and what airlines owe travelers.

FILE - American Airlines planes are parked at Miami International Airport gates, on Nov. 23, 2021, in Miami. American Airlines is joining rivals in predicting a boom in revenue this summer, as people crowd on planes after two years of pandemic. American said Friday that second-quarter revenue will rise 11% to 13% above the same quarter in 2019. That's even rosier than American's previous forecast. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File) ORG XMIT: NYDD213
FILE - American Airlines planes are parked at Miami International Airport gates, on Nov. 23, 2021, in Miami. American Airlines is joining rivals in predicting a boom in revenue this summer, as people crowd on planes after two years of pandemic. American said Friday that second-quarter revenue will rise 11% to 13% above the same quarter in 2019. That's even rosier than American's previous forecast. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File) ORG XMIT: NYDD213

On Monday, American Airlines tweeted: "The ground stop for all Florida airports is affecting all carriers in and out of the area due to an issue at the MIA ATC control center."

Flight operations are slowly returning to normal, but some are still experiencing delays.

According to FlightAware, Orlando International Airport saw 221 outbound flights and 246 inbound flights delayed. Fort Lauderdale International Airport had 186 outbound flights delayed and 152 inbound flights delayed.

Miami International Airport had 111 flights delayed.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Florida airports hit with delays after air traffic control issue: FAA

Latest Stories

  • Despite changes, Broncos stuck with same old result in KC

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The coach making all the important decisions on the Denver sideline was different Sunday. So was the one calling the offensive plays from a booth high above Arrowhead Stadium. The result was very much the same. Less than a week after the beaten-down Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett, and put 67-year-old career assistant Jerry Rosburg in charge, they fumbled through another game they could've won. Their defense collapsed when it mattered the most, and t

  • Rangers relegate No. 1 pick Alexis Lafrenière to the press box

    The Rangers are benching the first overall pick in 2020 for a crucial game against the Lightning as Lafrenière's NHL struggles trudge on.

  • Lions rout Bears 41-10 and take playoff hopes to Green Bay

    DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff threw two of his three touchdown passes to Brock Wright in the first half, and the Detroit Lions beat the Chicago Bears 41-10 on Sunday to remain in the playoff chase. The Lions (8-8) have won seven of nine to give themselves a shot at earning a postseason spot for the first time since 2016 going into their regular-season finale at Green Bay. The Justin Fields-led Bears (3-13) took two leads in the opening quarter before collapsing and losing a franchise-record ninth st

  • Canada's Louttit crowds World Cup ski jump podium

    LJUBNO, Slovenia — Canada's Alexandria Louttit finished just outside the medals in women's World Cup ski jumping Sunday by placing fourth in Ljubno, Slovenia. Austria's Eva Pinkelnig, Norway's Anna Odine Stroem and Germany's Selina Freitag finished first to third respectively. Louttit, an 18-year-old from Calgary, matched her career-best result after also finishing fourth last month in Villach, Austria. Calgary's Abigail Strate was eighth in a field of 50 women. Louttit and Strate helped Canada

  • Avalanche activate Nathan MacKinnon off injured reserve

    DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche activated forward Nathan MacKinnon from injured reserve before their game against Toronto on Saturday night. MacKinnon has missed the last 11 games with an upper-body injury. His 26 assists were tied for the league lead when he went out during the first period of a game at Philadelphia on Dec. 5. He also has eight goals. The 27-year-old signed an eight-year extension in August after helping the Avalanche to their third Stanley Cup title in franchise history.

  • DeBrusk scores 2 in 3rd, Bruins beat Pens in Winter Classic

    BOSTON (AP) — Boston goaltender Linus Ullmark raised his arms in jubilation when the final buzzer sounded and the party was complete for the sellout crowd at Fenway Park. Jake DeBrusk scored his second goal of the third period with just over two minutes remaining and the NHL-leading Bruins rallied for a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Winter Classic on Monday at Fenway. “It's just pure joy and happiness afterwards,” Ullmark said. “It's something I've dreamt about for 14 years, si

  • Forsberg, Karlsson, Raanta named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Nashville left-wing Filip Forsberg, San Jose defenceman Erik Karlsson and Carolina goaltender Antti Raanta have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Forsberg led the NHL with five goals and tied for the league lead with seven points over three games last week. He had back-to-back three-point performances with a goal and two assists in a 6-1 victory over Anaheim on Friday and his eighth career hat trick in a 5-4 overtime loss to Vegas on Saturday. Karlsson led the NHL with sev

  • Sabres make it 6 straight with OT victory vs Bruins

    BOSTON (AP) — Alex Tuch scored his second goal of the game in overtime, and the Buffalo Sabres rallied for a 4-3 victory over the NHL-best Boston Bruins on Saturday for their sixth straight win. Tage Thompson scored his team-leading 27th goal and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 37 shots for the Sabres, who won for just the second time in their last 11 games against the Bruins. Trailing 3-2 and skating with an extra attacker after pulling its goalie, Buffalo tied it when Dylan Cozens slipped a wrist

  • Panthers' failure to reach playoffs hurts Wilks' job hopes

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Steve Wilks’ bid to become Carolina’s next full-time head coach took a huge hit Sunday after the Panthers blew an 11-point fourth quarter lead and lost 30-24 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, eliminating them from playoff contention. Wilks is 5-6 since taking over as interim coach for Matt Rhule, who was fired after Week 5. And while Wilks has the support of the players in the locker room, it seems unlikely it will be enough to save his job as owner David Tepper heads into deci

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • CF Montreal signs defender George Campbell to three-year contract

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal signed defender George Campbell to a three-year contract on Friday. The deal includes an option year for the 2026 season, the Major League Soccer club said in a release. The 21-year-old centre back was acquired by CF Montreal on Dec. 13 from Atlanta United FC. Campbell played in 36 regular-season games over three seasons with Atlanta. He has also made two appearances for the American U20 national team. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2022. Th

  • Chargers' Ekeler hits 100-reception mark for the season

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler became the fifth running back in NFL history to have a 100-reception season with his first catch during Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Ekeler caught an 8-yard pass from Justin Herbert on the Chargers' opening possession, giving him the sixth 100-reception season by a running back. Ekeler joins former Chargers great LaDainian Tomlinson, Larry Centers of Arizona, Matt Forte of Chicago and Christian McCaffrey as t

  • Jets' playoff hopes slide away again with 5th straight loss

    SEATTLE (AP) — The New York Jets' lengthy slide finally reached the bottom. From legitimate playoff contenders barely a month ago to yet another postseason spent at home as a spectator. New York was eliminated from postseason contention with its 23-6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, ensuring that for the franchise-record 12th straight season the Jets won't be part of the NFL playoffs, the longest active drought in the league. The Jets (7-9) last reached the postseason in 2011 and will fin

  • Weegar gives Flames big lift in 3-2 win over Canucks

    CALGARY — Defenceman Mackenzie Weegar notched his first goal as a Flame and added an assist Saturday night to lead Calgary to a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman also scored for Calgary (18-13-7), which has points in 12 of its last 15 (8-3-4) games. Sheldon Dries and Elias Pettersson replied for Vancouver (16-17-3), which has dropped two straight on the road after winning seven in a row in opposition rinks. Getting the start for the Flames, Jacob Markstrom made

  • Texans revert to terrible play in 31-3 rout by Jaguars

    HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans had one of their worst performances of the season a week after ending a nine-game skid. The Texans (2-13-1) were routed 31-3 by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, leaving them without a home win for the first time in franchise history. Houston looked to have made progress in recent weeks, losing close games to Dallas and Kansas City before beating the Titans 19-14 last weekend. But this weekend, Houston was thoroughly dominated by the Jaguars to snap a nine-gam

  • Stars sign veteran Joe Pavelski to extension through 2023-24

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Veteran forward Joe Pavelski signed a one-year contract extension with the Dallas Stars on Sunday before he could have become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season. The extension for the 2023-24 season has a base salary of US$3.5 million, along with an additional $2 million in potential performance bonuses. The 38-year-old Pavelski currently is in his fourth season with Dallas and his 17th in the NHL. Pavelski has appeared in all 38 games this season and is th

  • Somehow, the Dolphins still have a real chance at playoffs

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — They might not have their starting quarterback. They might not have their backup quarterback. They’ve lost five consecutive games and haven’t beaten a team that currently has a winning record since September. Somehow, the Miami Dolphins still have life. No team in NFL history has had losing streaks of both three and five games in the same season and made the playoffs. But the Dolphins — with a win over the New York Jets on Sunday and some help from the Buffalo Bills —

  • Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4 in shootout, win 11th straight

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at

  • Monk scores 33, hits winning free throw as Kings top Nuggets

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Malik Monk scored 33 points, including the tiebreaking free throw with 0.7 seconds left, and the Sacramento Kings came back from down 19 points late in the third quarter to beat the Denver Nuggets 127-126 on Wednesday night. Nikola Jokic scored 40 points for Denver but missed a 3-pointer at the top of the key as time expired. De’Aaron Fox had 31 points and 13 assists, while Domantas Sabonis returned to the lineup with 31 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. The Kings h

  • Forsberg, Karlsson, Raanta named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Nashville left-wing Filip Forsberg, San Jose defenceman Erik Karlsson and Carolina goaltender Antti Raanta have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Forsberg led the NHL with five goals and tied for the league lead with seven points over three games last week. He had back-to-back three-point performances with a goal and two assists in a 6-1 victory over Anaheim on Friday and his eighth career hat trick in a 5-4 overtime loss to Vegas on Saturday. Karlsson led the NHL with sev