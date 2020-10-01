Florida adds more than 100 COVID-19 deaths again and 2,628 cases

Michelle Marchante

Florida’s Department of Health on Thursday confirmed 2,628 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s known total to 709,144. Also, 127 resident deaths were announced, bringing the resident death toll to 14,444.

Four new non-resident deaths were also announced Thursday, bringing the non-resident toll to 175.

The cumulative total of resident deaths might be slightly off because of a discrepancy that occurred Wednesday between the state’s coronavirus report and the state’s COVID-19 dashboard.

The Florida Department of Health did not immediately respond to the Miami Herald’s request for clarification on whether the discrepancy was corrected Thursday.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Florida

Miami-Dade County reported 482 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths, according to Florida’s Department of Health. The county now has 170,882 confirmed cases and 3,284 deaths.

Broward County reported 213 additional confirmed cases of the disease and 10 new deaths. The county has a known total of 77,433 cases and 1,406 deaths.

Palm Beach County saw 146 additional confirmed cases and 14 new deaths. The county now has 46,698 confirmed cases and 1,383 deaths.

Monroe County confirmed eight additional cases and no new deaths. The county has a known total of 1,855 cases and 22 deaths.

This breaking news article will be updated.