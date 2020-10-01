Florida adds more than 100 COVID-19 deaths again and 2,628 cases

Florida’s Department of Health on Thursday confirmed 2,628 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s known total to 709,144. Also, 127 resident deaths were announced, bringing the resident death toll to 14,444.

Four new non-resident deaths were also announced Thursday, bringing the non-resident toll to 175.

The cumulative total of resident deaths might be slightly off because of a discrepancy that occurred Wednesday between the state’s coronavirus report and the state’s COVID-19 dashboard.

The Florida Department of Health did not immediately respond to the Miami Herald’s request for clarification on whether the discrepancy was corrected Thursday.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 482 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths, according to Florida’s Department of Health. The county now has 170,882 confirmed cases and 3,284 deaths.

▪ Broward County reported 213 additional confirmed cases of the disease and 10 new deaths. The county has a known total of 77,433 cases and 1,406 deaths.

▪ Palm Beach County saw 146 additional confirmed cases and 14 new deaths. The county now has 46,698 confirmed cases and 1,383 deaths.

▪ Monroe County confirmed eight additional cases and no new deaths. The county has a known total of 1,855 cases and 22 deaths.

