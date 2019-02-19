Florentino Perez considers withdrawing Real Madrid from Copa del Rey because of refereeing decisions in Barcelona defeat

Florentino Perez is considering pulling Real Madrid out of the Copa del Rey as well as Spanish basketball's governing body, the ACB, in protest at refereeing decisions that the club believes cost them the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona on Sunday night.

Madrid are also calling for punishments against the trio of officials for the final, Juan Carlos Garcia Gonzalez, Miguel Angel Perez Perez and Benjamín Jimenez insisting also that they are banned from officiating Madrid games in future.

The side from the capital went as far as releasing an official statement clarifying their disgust at two late refereeing decisions that they feel cost them the cup, also publishing a video to the same effect.

Instant replay was used to help make a decision but referees only viewed two of 11 possible angles before sticking by their call, a process that has enraged Madrid's supporters and hierarchy.

With less than three seconds remaining, Jeffery Taylor of Real Madrid didn't get a call at the net when there appeared to be clear contact with his arm.

Then in the final second with Madrid one point ahead, Anthony Randolph was deemed to have fouled Barca captain Anthony Tomic, handing the Catalans victory.

Estas decisiones arbitrales deciden dos finales de Copa. #RMBaloncestopic.twitter.com/NW7ukuHbP4 — Real Madrid Basket (@RMBaloncesto) February 18, 2019

Real Madrid boast one of the best basketball teams in Europe, with a long-held ambition to become the NBA's first outpost outside North America.

They're the reigning champions of the Spanish league, winning their 34th title last year to ensure they remain the country's most decorated basketball team. Their 10 Euroleague titles make them Europe's most successful side, with much of their success down to Perez's bankrolling of the team.

Former star Luka Doncic has made waves this year in the NBA after being selected in the first round of the NBA draft.