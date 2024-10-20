Florent Ghisolfi speaks in pre-match to Roma-Inter: “We need time to grow and develop.”

Roma sporting director Florent Ghisolfi spoke to DAZN a few minutes before kick-off to Roma-Inter.

The Giallorossi executive discussed the capital club’s new project and weighed in on Ivan Juric’s work so far.

“We still need time. Juric has done well in the league. These seven games before the break will be important to understand the rest.”

“We spent a lot in terms of player transfers but we lowered the wage bill. We have a younger and stronger team, it takes time to grow and develop.”

“We face Inter who are more stable, then time will tell us the results,” he added.

“Playing with our fans in a warm and special environment is fundamental. For us it is a source of pride to try to find their affection again and we want to do it by working hard starting tonight.”

“We play in front of our fans and we will try to do it at our best.”