Florent Ghisolfi demands respect for Roma from Serie A referees: “We’ve been wronged seven times this season.”

Roma sporting director Florent Ghisolfi gave an interview to Corriere dello Sport where he spoke against the treatment Roma have received from Serie A officials.

“This season, Roma has suffered seven refereeing errors recognized by the main national newspapers and television replays. Despite this, the club has always avoided controversy, also to avoid giving the team alibis in a particular technical moment.”

“Seven mistakes in thirteen matchdays is too many points lost. The problem is another: in none of the seven occasions did the referee resort to video verification. If the episodes had been reviewed by the VAR, the final results would almost certainly have been different.”

“Only once did Roma want to show their disappointment, in the post-match in Monza where the damage was very evident and where Monza itself had raised the tension by criticizing the choice of a referee from Rome.”

“We no longer accept this type of error and ask to be respected by the refereeing class and the institutions, especially in a historical period in which any oversights can be “remedied” by technology.”

“We want to play the football of our time, not that of absolute subjectivity, and we believe that the protocol must be updated and made unassailable.”

“I also underline that Roma has always been collaborative with the AIA and the referee designator Rocchi, even in the usual meetings that are held annually. We have tried to listen to their reasons, even if we do not agree with some of their public positions, never censored by the same body.”

“I arrived a few months ago, but I have refreshed my knowledge of American management. We only care about ourselves and hope that, being good, clever and often silent, someone will not have fun walking all over us…”

“The club believes it must protect its image and that of its members by safeguarding the interests of the fans, who are always on the front line and fill the Olimpico. Refereeing errors and malfunctions of this magnitude risk compromising an entire season and causing serious economic damage.”

“It is very likely that Italy could have five places in the Champions League this season too and, net of the mistakes made by the team, a different treatment would have had a less impactful impact on the standings.”

“I’ll give you an example that Roma fans have never forgotten: what would have happened to Roma and the club’s coffers if referee Taylor had awarded that clear penalty for Fernando’s handball? That mistake changed our history and our present.”

“If the game had been played yesterday in Budapest, the reaction of the owners would have been very different, precisely because over time they have matured the awareness that silence, moderation and elegance do not always pay off.”

“Without that mistake, Roma would probably have one more European title, and it would have been the first Europa League in its history, it would have played the European Super Cup final and, above all, it would have returned to the Champions League, with economic revenues undoubtedly higher than those guaranteed by the Europa League in 23/24.”

“The Friedkins are not afraid of dissent and know how to take responsibility. They did not appreciate it, of course… The intention is to improve the team already in January, the constraints of the settlement agreement are no longer so penalizing. I think it was already understood in the summer.”

“People don’t realize how much passion the Friedkins have for Roma, their involvement is incredible. I hear from them every day, they want to know everything and in detail.”

“They have invested resources, time and themselves to stay a long time and get the most. The new stadium is not a hypothesis, but a concrete and wonderful project. Now they ask to receive fair treatment and the attention that is due to everyone, no one excluded.”

“The reality is that Roma is only asking for fairness, uniformity, justice, more VAR.”