Florence Pugh and Zach Braff Reunite For Rare Joint Public Appearance To Promote New Film

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff

Over the course of their relationship, Florence Pugh and Zach Braff were selective about the public appearances they made together, and have now walked their first red carpet together almost a year after their split.

Florence and Zach were pictured posing together on Wednesday night at the UK premiere of their new film A Good Person.

The drama sees the Oscar nominee playing a young woman who struggles with opioid addiction after a serious car accident.

She shares the screen with Morgan Freeman and Molly Shannon in A Good Person, which was both written and directed by Zach, who previously helmed Garden State and Wish I Was Here.

Zach told Variety: “We were in lockdown and it was time to write. I mean, there was nothing to do other than to start a screenplay because that’s what I meant to do, that’s what I like to do, and I wanted to write something for Florence, and this is kind of what came out of me.”

Florence and Zach made a rare joint appearance at the premiere of A Good Person

Zach wrote the project while he was still living with Florence, with the Midsommar star adding: “I wasn’t allowed to read any of the scenes as he was writing it and he’d come up from the office [having] locked himself in there for a few hours and then would just start telling me all the pieces that he had discovered and I really wasn’t allowed to read anything.

“And so I kind of got to know the script and I got to know the character through us discussing it over dinner.”

The two exes were also full of praise for one another, with Zach enthusing: “I am in awe of her talent. It’s like if you’re with the most incredible violinist in the world, and you’re going to write him a piece, you’re not going to write something that’s simple.”

Florence and Zach dated for around three years until it was confirmed in the summer of 2022 that they had gone their separate ways.

Florence and Zach split up last year

And while they may no longer be romantically involved, the former couple’s time together was met with plenty of criticism at the time, largely down to the 24-year age gap between them, which the Don’t Worry Darling actor hit back at on several occasions.

Florence previously said of the split: “We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on.

“We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we’re not together. So we’ve done that.”

She was later forced to address rumours she’d started a romance with her friend and former Midsommar co-star Will Poulter, after the two were photographed on a group holiday together.

A Good Person is released in cinemas on 24 March.

