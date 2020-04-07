Florence Pugh Wishes Rumoured Boyfriend Zach Braff 'Happy Birthday' In Rare Instagram

Photo credit: Getty Images

From ELLE

Florence Pugh gave a rare public nod to her relationship with Zach Braff by way of an Instagram post on Monday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Little Women actor shared a photo of the Scrubs star lying down with his new puppy they he has fostered while social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, indicating that the couple are self-isolating together.

'Today we shall smile wider than the clouds are grey,' Pugh wrote in the caption. 'April 6th and we’re celebrating hard! Happy Birthday wishes, boogies and cheers for this special person. Raise those bubbles and jiggle!'

In a montage of photos uploaded to his Instagram Stories, Braff shared a snap of their day together on his birthday with a picture of Pugh wearing pink socks with his face emblazoned on them.

Photo credit: Zach Braff - Instagram

Pugh and Braff are thought to have met around a year ago when he directed this year's Oscar nominee in his short film In The Time It Takes To Get There.

Following this, they were photographed on various occasions holding hands while out in public, rarely referring to their relationship personally.

However, 24-year-old Pugh did acknowledge her relationship with Braff publicly in December when she defended their 21 year age gap on Instagram.

After Braff commented on a picture of her outside Greenblatt's Deli in Los Angeles, a follower wrote: 'You're 44 years old', to which Pugh hit back with: 'and yet he got it'.

Story continues

While spending time together indoors, abiding by social distancing regulations, Pugh has been cooking up a storm on Instagram sharing recipes such as butternut squash soup and vegetable crunch.

Photo credit: Getty Images

A couple of weeks ago on Instagram Stories, the star spoke about how she had been struggling with being separated from her family and feeling anxious like many of us have so finds cooking therapeutic.

Braff has also kept his followers updated with activities, mainly revolving around the puppy he has fostered, like several A-Listers have chosen to do at this time.

Like this article? Sign up to our newsletter to get more articles like this delivered straight to your inbox.

In need of more inspiration, thoughtful journalism and at-home beauty tips? Subscribe to ELLE's print magazine now and pay just £6 for 6 issues. SUBSCRIBE HERE





You Might Also Like