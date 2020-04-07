Florence Pugh Wishes Rumoured Boyfriend Zach Braff 'Happy Birthday' In Rare Instagram
Florence Pugh gave a rare public nod to her relationship with Zach Braff by way of an Instagram post on Monday.
The Little Women actor shared a photo of the Scrubs star lying down with his new puppy they he has fostered while social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, indicating that the couple are self-isolating together.
Today we shall smile wider than the clouds are grey. April 6th and we’re celebrating hard! Happy Birthday wishes, boogies and cheers for this special person. Raise those bubbles and jiggle!
'Today we shall smile wider than the clouds are grey,' Pugh wrote in the caption. 'April 6th and we’re celebrating hard! Happy Birthday wishes, boogies and cheers for this special person. Raise those bubbles and jiggle!'
In a montage of photos uploaded to his Instagram Stories, Braff shared a snap of their day together on his birthday with a picture of Pugh wearing pink socks with his face emblazoned on them.
Pugh and Braff are thought to have met around a year ago when he directed this year's Oscar nominee in his short film In The Time It Takes To Get There.
The final fitting for @florencepugh for the short we made for y’all. You can see it TOMORROW! I’ll post dat link in AM.
Following this, they were photographed on various occasions holding hands while out in public, rarely referring to their relationship personally.
However, 24-year-old Pugh did acknowledge her relationship with Braff publicly in December when she defended their 21 year age gap on Instagram.
After Braff commented on a picture of her outside Greenblatt's Deli in Los Angeles, a follower wrote: 'You're 44 years old', to which Pugh hit back with: 'and yet he got it'.
While spending time together indoors, abiding by social distancing regulations, Pugh has been cooking up a storm on Instagram sharing recipes such as butternut squash soup and vegetable crunch.
A couple of weeks ago on Instagram Stories, the star spoke about how she had been struggling with being separated from her family and feeling anxious like many of us have so finds cooking therapeutic.
#stayhome #sunday #fosterfail Link in bio.
Braff has also kept his followers updated with activities, mainly revolving around the puppy he has fostered, like several A-Listers have chosen to do at this time.
