Florence Pugh Wears hot Red Jumpsuit With Plunging Neckline

On Friday night, Florence Pugh left the Chiltern Firehouse with friend Jacob Smith wearing a stunningly hot jumpsuit by Moschino in fire engine red from their Resort 2024 collection. The body-hugging cut featured a halterneck bodice with a plunging neckline and wide legs. Across her torso a gold chain was fastened, punctuated with a gold heart pendant.

Pugh wore the look with jewelry from Tiffany & Co. around her neck and on her wrist and a pair of black open-toe platform heels from Aquazzura. She was carrying a black handbag on a long gold strap. Pugh's hair was freshly bleached and styled into a cute pixie.

Justin E Palmer - Getty Images

Before heading to the celebrity hotspot in London, she attended the launch of a Lotus flagship store in Piccadilly.

David M. Benett - Getty Images

Last weekend, Pugh's new film Oppenheimer premiered. She plays Jean Tatlock, the psychiatrist who has a romantic relationship with scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy. Oppenheimer was married at the time to his wife Katherine, played by Emily Blunt. The movie also stars Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Rami Malek, Gary Oldman, Kenneth Branagh. It's directed by Christopher Nolan, and Pugh recently talked about working with the director.

“Working with Christopher Nolan was quite possibly one of the most thrilling experiences in a different way, partly because he works with professionals,” she said. “He is a professional. But his dedication to the craft of filmmaking and old filmmaking is just magical to watch. To just watch every single crew member on that set work so hard for him, to get his approval.”

She continued, “And not like in a weird way, but like everybody knows who they’re working for and everybody’s proud of being there. Everybody has so much pride in their own work and so what that does is it means that everybody is constantly trying to be better the next day. And I’ve never seen that feeling on set before.”

You Might Also Like