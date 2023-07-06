Florence Pugh was a vision in lavender at the Valentino show

Pugh is the official face of Valentino - Getty

Well, that was quite a statement. On Wednesday night, Valentino invited 500 guests to its haute couture show at the Château de Chantilly, a Disney-esque conflation of turrets, moat and statuary that makes Blenheim look a bit cottage-y.

Coming after a combustible few days during which riots, looting and fires erupted across the country, a gathering of the ultra-wealthy in outfits that can cost as much as a small French farmhouse could be seen as quite provocative.

The 40-mile journey to Chantilly from central Paris, past some grim high-rise suburbs, was quite an eye-opener for those who normally only see the picture-perfect streets either side of the Seine. This had better be worth it, said a colleague.

Five hundred guests attended the show, held at at the Château de Chantilly - Getty

It was. A vision in lavender chiffon and huge platforms floated into view, deftly navigating a train and the cobbles: Florence Pugh, the buzz-cut British actress, who’s the face of Valentino, had arrived.

Clients, wearing previous seasons’ couture and some with their own TikTok content-producing camera crews in tow, congregated on the lawns like vivid clusters of dandelions and forget-me-nots – unlike some brands, Valentino looks as good on its customers as on the catwalk.

The sun reached its perfect spot and the models began to stream down the mile-wide stone steps.

Juicy colours were splashed throughout the stunning collection - Getty

A career highlight for Pierpaolo Piccioli, Valentino’s creative director, this was also one of the best couture shows I’ve seen in years.

The setting and the perfect Golden Hour lighting helped, but these clothes would have looked stunning inside a black plastic tent. Seventy-seven looks, and not a single dud, the show opened with Kaia Gerber wearing a billowing white shirt, jeans and flat, bow-embellished satin mules. Actually, calling them a shirt and jeans is like saying an Aston Martin is a four- wheeled vehicle. This was the most perfectly proportioned deluxe cotton poplin shirt. The “jeans” were made of silk organza and embroidered with glass beads and looked like high-quality denim that had some sheen. As for the mules – Valentino hasn’t had an “It” shoe in a while: these could be it..

'Calling Kaia Gerber’s Valentino look "a shirt and jeans" is like saying an Aston Martin is a four-wheeled vehicle' says Armstrong - Getty

These could be Valentino's next 'It' shoe - Getty

Clothes with no embellishment, or only the lightest, are now the definition of sophisticated couture. More than ever, the emphasis is on so called “noble” fabrics – wool, silk, cashmere, gazaar – and colour, and Piccioli is a master of both, taking over from Yves Saint Laurent and Christian Lacroix, mixing different reds that shouldn’t work but do; finding dense shades of the juiciest greens, pairing two different tones of red, coral and fawn… capes rippled in the breeze, silky dresses slipped off shoulders or draped across the body revealing slivers of skin. These clothes have a Martha Graham grace.

'More than ever, the emphasis is on so called “noble” fabrics' says Armstrong - Getty

Every so often the perfect double-faced blanket coat in raspberry or putty injected some elevated practicality. Valentino works in real life, but looks spectacular on a red carpet or on the screen.

Check out episode two in the new season of And Just Like That… where one of the characters orders a red Valentino gown to wear to the Met Gala and thanks to a car booking oversight, finds herself walking 10 blocks to the Museum. This gives us the perfect long shot of a Valentino couture dress in motion, filmy train floating majestically across an Upper East Side pedestrian crossing. Imagine how much more glorious Valentino looks set against a moated medieval castle (even if most of that castle turns out to be a pastiche built in the 19th century).

Armstrong: 'These clothes have a Martha Graham grace' - Getty

The glitz came from the foot-long earrings – triple columns of crystals that hooked around the back of the lobes to prevent terminal droop. The heart came from the hundred or so white-coated atelier staff who accompanied Piccioli around that vast catwalk for the finale – a reminder of all the skill and work that goes into couture.

Dripping in jewels: foot-long earrings upped the glitz factor - Getty

Earlier in the day, Balenciaga continued its rehabilitation journey after its advertising campaigns were lambasted for adverts portraying children with teddy bears dressed in bondage. He has since apologised. Most of the fashion industry – and the smattering of celebrities there, including Cardi B, Baz Luhrmann and Michelle Yeoh – have put the scandal to bed.

Now that Demna Gvasalia, Balenciaga’s creative director, (these days known as just Demna) has dispensed with his big show antics, the focus has swerved (almost) entirely on to the clothes. The combination of Demna’s dagger-sharp tailoring and the jumbo jet wingspan of his shoulders makes for an uncompromising silhouette, but the perfection of his execution is undeniable.

Cardi B arrives at the Balenciaga show - Getty

Demna enlisted some industry veterans to help sell his vision, including Amber Valletta, Inès de la Fressange, Isabelle Huppert and Danielle Slavik, Cristobal Balenciaga’s favourite model from 1964-1968, who wore a reinterpretation of an original 1966 Cristobal Balenciaga black velvet dress with an integrated pearl necklace and rose embellishment. Slavik says it’s her favourite Balenciaga dress (Demna gifted her a replica last year). Princess Grace of Monaco took a shine to it too, later ordering one for her 40th birthday party. Its inclusion suggests Demna has his sights on the longevity of his own legacy.

Michelle Yeoh outside the Balenciaga show - Getty

Isabelle Huppert models a look from the Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall 2023 collection - Getty

