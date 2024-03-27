Florence Pugh Teases Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’ With Video Set Tour Revealing Yelena’s Suit

Florence Pugh is suited up once again and returning to the MCU filming Thunderbolts in Atlanta.

The star shared a video on Instagram as she filmed the Marvel film where she is set to reprise her role of Yelena Belova, which she originated in 2021’s Black Widow.

“Hey guys, how are you doing? I know I’ve dropped off for a little bit, but that’s partially because I was whisked off to Atlanta to shoot a movie that I’m not really supposed to talk about,” Pugh says in the video. “But I can show you things, sneakily, as long as you don’t tell anyone…I can show you a sneak peek of the set. They’re shooting. I’ll be quiet now.”

Pugh then ran into director Jake Schreier, busy at work, who said, “I don’t even think you’re supposed to be doing this.”

“Someone is going to come rugby tackle me,” Pugh quipped.

Pugh also showed off her suit, giving Marvel fans a glimpse of what she would look like in the film.

Thunderbolts is set to premiere on May 2, 2025. Based on Marvel Comics, the Thunderbolts are a team of antiheroes and reformed supervillains.

The film’s cast includes Geraldine Viswanathan, Olga Kurylenko, Wyatt Russell, and Hannah John-Kamen.

After Pugh posted the video on Instagram, Selena Gomez replied, “Tell Jake I say hi!! You’re gorgeous and good luck on the film!!”

Pugh last played Yelena Belova in the Disney+ series Hawkeye.

Take a sneak peek of Thunderbolts in the video below.

