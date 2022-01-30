Florence Pugh Teaches Fans to Make Courgetti in Return of Her Viral Cooking Show

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh is back in the kitchen.

The Oscar nominee, 26, surprised her nearly 7 million Instagram followers on Friday with a brand-new episode of Cooking with Flo, following an extended hiatus from the show that has won over fans.

"First of all, I'm sorry it's taken me so long. Life," Pugh began the episode. "Second of all, I'm so happy to be back. Thirdly, I hope you've all been cooking. If you haven't been, I'm hoping that I can do some inspiring and get you cooking some yummy food this weekend."

In the video, the actress sipped white wine with ice as her dog Billie kept her company — no doubt waiting to clean up a mess — while she shared her recipe for courgetti.

Pugh started with a "spicy, fresh, vegetable-y, tomato-y sauce," which she made with spicy salami, lemon, chili peppers, cherry tomatoes, onions and mushrooms.

The Midsommar star then peeled the courgette into spaghetti, making sure to give her followers a safety disclaimer after hurting her knuckles in the peeler. Pugh then tossed the noodles in with the simmering sauce, as opposed to boiling them separately, noting that the sauce helps give the courgette a more spaghetti-like texture.

She finished off the episode with some garlic prawns to go with the noodles, before she toasted sourdough bread to soak up the garlic butter.

Pugh revealed the mouthwatering finished product before making herself a plate, which she ate while dancing around the kitchen.

Pugh was one of many to flourish creatively during the COVID-19 pandemic, debuting Cooking with Flo last year on her Instagram Story.

"I'm doing alright, I'm doing OK," she said during Friday's episode. "2022, I hope it's going to be a good, big year. I feel it, I feel it in the energy, in the atmosphere."

Pugh has been keeping busy with her upcoming roles in Don't Worry Darling and The Wonder, as well as her recent appearance in Hawkeye, after making her onscreen debut as Yelena Belova in last year's Black Widow.