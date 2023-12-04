Florence Pugh Struck in Face by Object Thrown from Crowd at “Dune: Part Two” Panel

Pugh attended the 'Dune: Part Two' Panel in São Paolo, Brazil on Sunday to promote the upcoming film

Dave Benett/Getty Images Florence Pugh pictured at the launch of Lotus London, the first flagship in Europe for Lotus cars, on July 27, 2023

Florence Pugh encountered an unexpected incident while promoting her new film.

According to Rolling Stone, the actress, 27, attended the Dune: Part Two panel in São Paolo, Brazil on Sunday and received a nasty hit to the face.

While standing on stage with her co-stars Timothée Chalamet, Austin Butler and Zendaya as well as the film's director, Denis Villeneuve, Pugh was hit in the face by an object thrown from the crowd.

Shocked by the moment, which was captured on social media, the star touched her head before crouching down to grab the item. Her co-stars also appeared to be surprised as they looked at her following the incident.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

DESI / BACKGRID Timothée Chalamet (left), Souheila Yacoub, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Denis Villeneuve and Zendaya at CCXP 2023 in Brazil

Related: Florence Pugh Is Still Defending Her 'Cute Little Nipples' After All That Sheer Dress Drama

Per Sky News, Pugh had previously celebrated the crowd’s energy on Sunday. “Coming in here, the power of this room is because of the first movie," she said.

"We felt that when we went on set every single day. So it feels really, really special being here with the second one. And I'm very, very proud."

Related: 'Dune: Part Two': Everything to Know

There to promote the upcoming sequel to 2021’s Dune, Pugh also described her character, Princess Irulan Corrino, as “quick, wise, intelligent” and “quiet.”

“I had an amazing time coming and just hanging out with these people, let alone actually getting to work with them," she added, according to the publication.

Back in September, Pugh attended the 2023 ELLE Style Awards in London. The star wore an elegant bridal-inspired dress by Alexander McQueen as she sported her spiky platinum blonde pixie.

In August, Pugh also opened up about embracing her body. “I speak the way I do about my body because I’m not trying to hide the cellulite on my thigh or the squidge in between my arm and my boob: I would much rather lay it all out," she told Elle UK for their October issue. “I think the scariest thing for me are the instances where people have been upset that I’ve shown ‘too much’ of myself.”

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.