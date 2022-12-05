Florence Pugh Shows Us How to Confidently Rock a ‘60s Flipped Bob

Florence Pugh is one of the UK girlies that knows her stuff when it comes to hair and makeup. Her red carpet style wins her all ten's across the board and her latest flipped retro bob cements our sentiments.

Spotted at the 2022 British Independent Film Awards, pugh gave the red carpet every moment it needed. From her flushed blush-toned Rodarte slip dress and tulle cape that mirrored the color palette of the dress, she was serving pure sartorial opulence. Celebrity hairstylist Peter Lux opted to style the star's hair in a slicked-back, flipped-out ends hairstyle that featured a wavy yet sculpted bang. Working in unison, Pugh's resident makeup artist Alex Babsky kept the glam muted, rosy and chic. Kudos to the team. This is how you set up a starlet to werk the scene.

While Pugh is getting her roses, we also have to mention that she's a pioneer on how to confidently rock a short style. She knows how to wear "it" and how not to let "it" wear her; that takes true finesse and surety. For more inspiration, take a closer look ahead.