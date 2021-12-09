Florence Pugh says she was blocked from posting about ‘Hawkeye’ on Instagram. Why?

After making her debut on the Disney Plus series “Hawkeye,” Florence Pugh said she was swiftly blocked on Instagram for posting about her appearance.

Pugh, who first appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in last summer’s “Black Widow,” was announced in December 2020 as a member of the “Hawkeye” cast, Variety reported. She reprises her role as Yelena Belova, the adoptive sister of Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff.

But some people were surprised by Pugh’s appearance in the fourth episode of “Hawkeye,” which stars Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld.

Pugh said Instagram banned her on Wednesday, Dec. 8, after she posted content from the show.

“I never thought me posting love about a show in which I appear would get taken down.. but here we are,” Pugh said in her Instagram story. “Someone on here complained so I’ve been blocked from posting my own appearance on a show that I’m very much in. Beyond ridiculous.”

Pugh posted Wednesday morning — hours after the new episode dropped — pictures from her “Hawkeye” debut. She captioned the photos with #hawkeyeseries and #YelenaBelova hashtags, spoiling the episode for some people.

“How have I avoided spoilers this whole time but get spoiled by the actress herself,” one Instagram user said.

“You did not just spoil this for me I am WHEEZING,” another user said.

It’s unclear what the blocking entails, as Pugh’s post and story about “Hawkeye” are still available on the platform.

