Florence Pugh Is A Retro Dream With Epic Legs In These 'Vogue' Pics

Jacqueline Tempera
·3 min read
florence pugh legs retro minidress
Florence Pugh Has Strong Legs In A Retro Dress PicKarwai Tang - Getty Images

  • Florence Pugh just shared some more shots from her Vogue photoshoot on Instagram (she's on the cover this month!) and the whole thing is totally iconic.

  • The actress posed in a grocery store and showed off her super strong legs in a retro minidress.

  • Florence trains hard for her roles, and even did CrossFit in 2019 to prep for a movie.

Florence Pugh has always been an icon when it comes to cool fashion moments, but her latest look might just take the cake...or should I say produce?

The Don’t Worry Darling actress is on the cover of Vogue this month and shared some more snaps from her shoot with the magazine on her Instagram grid. In the photo, Florence is wearing a retro, green minidress with dramatic sleeves as she poses in a grocery store produce aisle, and my jaw is on the ground. "STILL EEEEEEEKING 🦖," she captioned the post. And as one person so eloquently put it on her post, “The dress f**king rules.” Amen.

Other commenters, like Facebook and Instagram's own social account, also paid tribute to Flo's cool moment. "When you need to pose for vogue but also need groceries," Facebook commented. "Flo stays winning 🔥," Instagram's account added. I'd say that's pretty high praise!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Florence Pugh (@florencepugh)

Florence has been a verified star since she entered show biz at 16 and starred in The Falling, she shared with Vogue. She told the magazine about how well she was treated on set for that movie and how it, unfortunately, was not the norm for her later roles. Despite that, over the years, she has curated a strong, body-positive, badass name for herself in the industry, and I'm totally here for it.

In particular, Florence was the subject of many comments after her most recent film, Don’t Worry Darling premiered. She appears topless in the film, and had several epic free-the-nipple fashion moments around that same time, which received lots of backlash online. Florence, of course, clapped back.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Florence Pugh (@florencepugh)

“I’ve never been scared of what’s underneath the fabric,” she told Vogue. “I think my point is: How can my nipples offend you that much?”

Reflecting on this look in Harper's BAZAAR she said she and designer Pierpaolo Piccioli decided together to remove the inner lining of the dress. "I was comfortable with my small breasts," she said. "And showing them like that—it aggravated [people] that I was comfortable."

Florence’s no B.S. approach to her body extends to her fitness routine. She does all of her own stunts, which is wild (have you seen all she does in Black Widow?). “I really enjoy stunts,” she told Glamour UK. “I wanted to do as many stunts, so straight away, I learnt kickboxing and knife training.”

In 2019, Florence took trained in CrossFit for six weeks to play WWE Diva Paige, in Fighting with My Family. “For me, the most interesting thing at the beginning was learning what’s a good position and what’s a bad position," she told the CrossFit blog. "Obviously, that is what wrestling is all about. You need to move the correct way in order to keep yourself safe and the person you’re wrestling safe.”

It’s not always super intense though. Flo is a big fan of dancing, and even posted this photo of her frolicking in a field with her friend.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Florence Pugh (@florencepugh)

And here she is going for a walk with her grandmother.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Florence Pugh (@florencepugh)

Everyone loves you Flo; keep being a badass!

