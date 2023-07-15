Florence Pugh Reacts Perfectly To Emily Blunt's Suit Popping Open At "Oppenheimer" Event

If there's one thing that's certain, it's that the summer of 2023 belongs to

Warner Bros / Universal Pictures

If there's one thing that's certain, it's that the summer of 2023 belongs to "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer," aka "Barbenheimer."

Universal Pictures

Like "Barbie," this newest Christopher Nolan movie has a stacked cast. Led by Cillian Murphy, "Oppenheimer" also stars Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, and more. The film tells the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the American scientist who helped develop the atomic bomb.

Neil P. Mockford / Getty Images for Universal Pictures

Recently, the cast reunited in London for a photo call at Trafalgar Square celebrating the release of "Oppenheimer" ahead of the London premiere.

Notably, Blunt and Pugh looked like they were having the best time seeing each other again and hanging out.

Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

Neil P. Mockford / Getty Images for Universal Pictures

The two of them holding hands. 🥺❤️.

Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

Blunt wore a rose gold suit by Dolce & Gabbana, while Pugh was in a blue denim dress by Moschino Jeans. Also, Pugh told a fan that her pink hair was a little nod to Greta's "Barbie."

Pugh notably starred in Greta's "Little Women," which earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

In the middle of the photo call event, while posing with Pugh, Blunt's top button on her suit popped open. Blunt was shocked that it happened.

Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

But then, in an absolutely perfect move, Pugh immediately put her hand to cover up Blunt.

Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

The laugh between them during the moment made for a simply adorable photo, TBH.

Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

Then, Pugh completely spun Blunt around, so she wasn't directly looking at the line of photographers, and helped her with the button.

Ian West / PA Images / Getty Images

Everyone deserves a Flo Pugh standing next to them on a carpet.

Universal Pictures

In "Oppenheimer," Blunt stars as Katherine "Kitty" Oppenheimer, a biologist, botanist, and the wife of Robert Oppenheimer, while Pugh stars as Jean Tatlock, a psychiatrist and physician, and Robert's former fiancée.

Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images

After the photo call, Blunt and Pugh reunited with the rest of the "Oppenheimer" cast at the London premiere, where they both looked stunning.

Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images

Now I need these two to do another movie together, okay thanks, bye.