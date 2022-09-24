Florence Pugh Promotes ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ With Photo Splash On Social; Harry Styles Sends Message To Fans As Movie Opens

Don’t say that she never supported or promoted the film. Don’t Worry Darling star Florence Pugh dumped a ton of vibrant behind the scenes photos from the film today, the opening day for the New Line movie. Friday midday estimates are still wild showing that the Olivia Wilde directed movie could do anywhere from $18M-$23M this weekend.

There’s been a lot cooked up by the tabloids about Pugh being upset on set, specifically as she sidestepped press events for Don’t Worry Darling, including the Venice Film Festival press conference and the Imax fan Q&A. However, Pugh has legitimately been on a tight schedule working on Dune: Part Two and wasn’t even in Toronto for her Netflix movie The Wonder.

The mind boggles hearing all this she said-she said stuff about what went on behind the scenes, because if you see Don’t Worry Darling this weekend, Pugh literally carries this movie; she’s arguably in every shot. Wilde has put Pugh’s range on an epic display, the actress already having been Oscar-nominated for supporting actress for Little Women.

In a message to her 8.1M Instagram fans, Pugh, who had previously posted on social about the teaser, the trailer, and her footprint at Venice, had nothing but lovely things to say to her Don’t Worry Darling peers and fans coming this weekend.

“It’s here.. and ready to be seen. @dontworrydarling is in cinemas!” she wrote.

“We met so many talented people, visited some insane locations, worked hard in the desert dust and looked good whilst doing so. (Thanks to @hebathormakeup and @jaimeleigh.hair and @ariannephillips),” continued Pugh.

“Thank you to all those who have bought tickets and those who have already seen it – whenever I watch massive impressive movie moments on massive screens I always remind myself that there is a boom just inches from the frame I’m watching. Or marks on the floor just below the actors waists. It’s crazy to think that each set up and scene takes a large portion of a day to execute, and on this one.. there was a lot to execute!”

“Explosions, car chases, cocktail balancing, underwater sequences, running, drinking, more running..”

“This film was such an epic story on such a large scale to shoot, all while during peak Covid times. For that I will always be grateful. To all of you who helped make this, your dedication and love was seen daily – thank you.”

“With that, here are some pics I took from this time. More to come! #dontworrydarling”

In another set of Instagram photo, Pugh wrote, “We saw suns rising as moons set…@dontworrydarling #dontworrydarling” with the cover being a goofy photo.

Meanwhile, Harry Styles let his fans know that Don’t Worry Darling is out today, posting to his 47.4M followers; the below already loved by 1.6M.

