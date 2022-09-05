Florence Pugh Posed With Olivia Wilde on the Don't Worry Darling Red Carpet Amid Feud Rumors

Florence Pugh seemed anything but worried at the Don't Worry Darling premiere on September 5.

After missing the film's press conference earlier in the day, Pugh posed on the Venice Film Festival red carpet along with the rest of the cast, as well as director Olivia Wilde, despite rampant feud rumors. The actor hit the red carpet in a sheer Valentino gown with sparkling star sequins and a dramatic train. She topped off the look with a pair of feathered sandals, dainty star earrings, and her blonde hair was worn in a chic, old Hollywood-style bob with a deep side part.

Before we get into everything else, let's just give this dress the proper amount of attention:

"Don't Worry Darling" Red Carpet - 79th Venice International Film Festival Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

"Don't Worry Darling" Red Carpet - 79th Venice International Film Festival Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

"Don't Worry Darling" Red Carpet - 79th Venice International Film Festival Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Absolutely stunning. The best part of her arrival, however, has to be the photos she took with her grandmother, who attended the premiere as Pugh's plus one. "My gran is a bit of an adrenaline junkie," Pugh recently shared during her episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge, per People. "We'd go climbing, and she still goes now. She's 85. She goes climbing with her friends, and she's very jealous that I'm here right now."

"Don't Worry Darling" Red Carpet - 79th Venice International Film Festival Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

"Don't Worry Darling" Red Carpet - 79th Venice International Film Festival Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

At least she didn't have to be jealous about this! Based on these photos, Pugh's grandma was having the time of her life on the red carpet in a white pantsuit and floral scarf.

"Don't Worry Darling" Red Carpet - 79th Venice International Film Festival Daniele Venturelli

Pugh also took a moment to pose with the Don't Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde, as well as cast members Gemma Chan, Harry Styles, Sydney Chandler, Chris Pine, and Nick Kroll.

"Don't Worry Darling" Red Carpet - 79th Venice International Film Festival Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

At the press conference, Wilde dismissed a question about her rumored “falling out” with Pugh over ex-costar Shia Labeouf's involvement in the film (which you can read all about here). “Florence is a force, and we are so grateful that she's able to make it tonight despite being in production on Dune,” Wilde answered, per People. "I know, as a director, how disruptive it is to lose an actor even for a day, so I'm very grateful to her, to Denis Villeneuve for helping us. And we're really thrilled we'll get to celebrate her work tonight. I can't say enough how honored I am to have her as our lead. She's amazing in the film."

She continued, "As for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, I mean, the internet feeds itself. I don't feel the need to contribute. It's sufficiently well nourished."

Originally Appeared on Glamour