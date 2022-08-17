Florence Pugh opens up about impact of public eye on relationship with Zach Braff

Photo credit: Getty Images

Florence Pugh has opened up about the impact that being famous had on her relationship with Zach Braff, revealing that she and the Scrubs star have decided to call time on their three-year romance.

"We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on," Florence told Harper's Bazaar. "We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we’re not together."

The 26-year-old actor continued: "So we’ve done that. I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it."

Going into detail about the difficulties of dating in the public eye, Florence added, "I don’t think that people, just because they have this job, that every aspect of their life should be watched and written about. We haven’t signed up for a reality TV show."

"Whenever I feel like that line has been crossed in my life, whether it’s paparazzi taking private moments, or moments that aren’t even real, or gossip channels that encourage members of the public to share private moments of famous people walking down the street, I think it’s incredibly wrong," she added.

Florence and Zach first started dating in 2019, but critics of the couple spoke out against the 21-year age gap between them – something which she has publicly commented on several times.

"I've always found it funny, how I can be good enough for people to watch my work, and support my work, and pay for tickets, and I'm old enough to be an adult and pay taxes, but I'm not old enough to know who I should and should not have sex with," Florence said during an appearance on Sue Perkins: An hour or so with... podcast. "I'm 24 and I can't choose who I love … There's a reason why I'm not with someone my age — It hasn't worked."

