Florence Pugh Looks Like a Real-Life Princess in a Glittery Pale Pink Gown

Getty Images

Hot pink may have dominated red carpets and the street-style scene last year (thanks in no small part to Barbiemania), but Florence Pugh just proved that subtler shades of the warm color can deliver an equally powerful fashion statement.

Last night, Florence was among the stars at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ 14th Annual Governors Awards, held at Hollywood’s Ray Dolby Ballroom. For the glamorous occasion, the actor pulled a glittery pale pink creation from Rodarte’s Spring/Summer 2024 ready-to-wear collection.

The figure-hugging dress featured shimmery sequins all over, which flashed and sparkled in the light. Other delicate and ultra-feminine details included thin crisscrossing halter neckline straps, punctuated by a pink floral embellishment at the center, and a peplum addition at the waist.

She upped the ante with her choice of accessories, relying on Tiffany & Co. pieces like platinum diamond earrings, a Tiffany Archives bracelet, and several diamond-encrusted rings. Florence finished off the look with strappy metallic heels.

Emma McIntyre - Getty Images

The Oppenheimer star’s Rodarte ensemble is a stark departure from her signature red-carpet style, which often veers toward the see-through clothing trend. On Sunday night, she wowed in a transparent red-carpet look at the Golden Globes ceremony.

For that event, she wore a fiery red transparent slipdress—a custom-made piece from Valentino. It featured embroidered floral appliqué details all over, a wrap detail across the bodice, and a dramatic voluminous skirt. To finish off the glamorous look, she once again added sparkling Tiffany & Co. jewelry and metallic silver platform pumps.

You Might Also Like