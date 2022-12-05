Florence Pugh just freed the nipple at the British Independent Film Awards

Getty Images

After making headlines for freeing the nipple in a hot pink Valentino dress this summer, Florence Pugh has gone and ditched the bra once again to debut a fresh spin on the trending hue. Yep, Barbiecore has been widely loved by celebrities including Zendaya and Simone Ashley in 2022. Now, Flo's making the case for a pastel pink era.

Overnight, the 26-year-old attended the British Independent Film Awards in yet another killer red carpet outfit. For the occasion, Florence went for a breathtakingly beautiful blush slip, reminiscent of a nightdress. The silky look comprised of a completely see-through lace appliqué top, adorned with a matching rose, which turned into a figure-hugging bodice and a thigh high slit. As though that wasn't glam enough, the actor teamed the spaghetti strap design with a tulle ruffle cape, kind of like a 'dressing gown, but make it fashion' mood.

Florence wore her hair in a retro-style side part with soft, old Hollywood-style curls.

Ugh, I love this look so much.

Florence's stylist, Rebecca Corbin-Murray, shared a behind-the-scenes clip of the actor in the stunning look on Instagram:

Yep, it seems baby pink is starting to make its way into Florence's on-trend wardrobe, with the star wearing this similar puff-sleeve Rodarte number back in October:

Question is, which look is your favourite - the silky night dress and tulle dressing gown combo, or the short sleeved midi? I, for one, am obsessed with both.

