Florence Pugh hit by flying object while promoting 'Dune: Part Two' in Brazil

Florence Pugh was pelted in the face by an object Sunday during a promotional stop for her upcoming movie "Dune: Part Two."

The British actress, 27, was standing onstage during a panel appearance at CCXP 2023 in Brazil when videos shared on social media show she was hit near her eye by a flying object.

Pugh flinched and touched her face before bending down to retrieve the item.

Her co-stars Timothée Chalamet and Austin Butler quickly reacted, looking to check in on the actress after being struck.

USA TODAY has reached out to Pugh's reps.

Brazillian fans took to Pugh's social media after the incident to apologize on behalf of the assailant.

Someone threw something at Florence Pugh and hit her in the face at #CCXP23 pic.twitter.com/aWB7J0gOyV — Timmytea (@timmostea) December 3, 2023

"Please don't hate us because what happened today at CCXP was an unacceptable and uncomfortable situation and I'm so sorry about it. Please forgive us, Brazil truly loves you and we want the best for you, I'm really sorry that this happened, I hope I can come back one day. Brazil loves you, I love you," one fan commented on her post about "Dune: Part Two" Sunday.

Another added: "On behalf of Brazilian fans and the audience, I apologize to you for today's incident. We are not like that. We are a passionate audience that loves to uplift our idols. I hope you are well and feel comfortable and confident to come back to Brazil. We love you!"

Pugh joins a growing list of other incidents involving audience members tossing things at stars on stage in recent months. Death Grips, Bebe Rexha, Harry Styles, Lil Nas X, Pink and other singers have been hit with — and sometimes injured by — a bizarre collection of items including food, jewelry and electronic devices, thrown by people in the audience during performances.

Death Grips reportedly quits show after being hit by glowsticks: 'Bands are not robots'

Rexha was hospitalized after being hit in the face by a cellphone. Kelsea Ballerini was hit in the eye by a bracelet. And Styles, who's had items thrown at him on multiple occasions, was hit in the eye by someone throwing Skittles candy.

At least 15 incidents have been reported in the past 13 months, some of which have led to celebrities seeking medical care.

Most recently, Ari Lennox wore a helmet during her opening set at rapper Rod Wave's Nostalgia tour after she was hit by a water bottle at an earlier stop in November.

