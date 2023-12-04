Florence Pugh hit in the face by flying object while promoting Dune: Part 2 at Brazil Comic-Con

Florence Pugh was struck by a flying object during an event in Sao Paulo, Brazil (omeleteve / YouTube)

Florence Pugh was hit in the face by a flying object while promoting Dune: Part Two in Brazil alongside Timothée Chalamet, Austin Butler and Zendaya.

The British Oscar-nominated star, 27, was in São Paulo, Brazil, over the weekend for a Comic-Con event promoting the upcoming sci-fi epic.

Video footage from the event shows the Midsommar actor posing with her co-stars and director Denis Villeneuve for a photo call before a random object hits her in the face.

She then stands shocked for a moment before bringing her hands to her face in pain.

Her co-stars then check if she is alright and the actress – although looking shocked – seems to brush off the incident and carry on with the photo call.

It is not the first time a celebrity has been hit by an object while on stage in recent months.

Harry Styles, Justin Bieber and Bebe Rexha are among the stars to have been hit by various objects pelted from fans in the crowd.

Rexha was hit by a phone while on stage in New York, while Styles and Bieber have both been hit by water bottles while performing.

In the summer, Ava Max was brutally slapped by a stranger while she was performing for fans in Los Angeles.

Someone threw something at Florence Pugh and hit her in the face at #CCXP23 pic.twitter.com/aWB7J0gOyV — Timmytea (@timmostea) December 3, 2023

During the event, Pugh said it had been “really special” to be a part of the franchise.

She said: “I had an amazing time coming in and just hanging around with these people, let alone actually getting to work with them. Coming in here – the power in this room – is because of that first movie, and we felt that when we went on set every single day.”

Earlier this year, Pugh spoke about how she was told not to pursue acting by school teachers.

The British star – who this year split from her boyfriend Charlie Gooch – recalled their comments as she prepared for an open audition for the 2014 film The Falling, which she ultimately landed opposite Maisie Williams.

Gracing the cover of Vogue Australia's November issue, Pugh said: “I had two teachers that heavily suggested I shouldn’t, ‘cos I was definitely going to fail to be an actor.

“And at this point, I’d been in every play, every school competition, every talent show. The only thing that I was good at this school was the thing I’d just been given this opportunity for.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the star reflected on fame and how it caused her to develop “crippling anxiety”.

She told the outlet: “I don’t really think I’m famous famous. I think it changed for me after and then we went straight into the pandemic and I had crippling anxiety, and I’ve never had any anxiety before…

“I actually didn’t really know what it was. I was like, ‘Isn’t that just nerves?’ That was when I acknowledged a difference in myself. I was like, ‘Oh, this has changed. I know that people now know that I’m here’.”

The Little Women star admitted she has tried to combat it by remembering she’s a “normal person”, and “go to normal places and move on with your life, then it’s not going to feel doomed”.