Florence Pugh Goes Glam in Valentino at British Fashion Awards: 'Quite the Pinch Me Moment'
Lia Toby/BFC/Getty Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh continues to dominate every red carpet she walks.
At Monday's British Fashion Awards, the Don't Worry Darling actress and director wore a jaw-dropping red gown designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli, the creative director of Valentino. Pugh was at the event to present Piccioli the Designer of the Year award.
The star's dress — in the signature Valentino red hue — featured thin red straps and an open back. The full skirt went to the floor and turned into a long, sweeping train in the back. Pugh slicked her hair back and wore dark red lipstick paired with dark red nails.
RELATED: Florence Pugh Turns the Red Carpet Into a Runway in Her Dreamy Boudoir-Inspired Rodarte Dress
Pugh posted several photos of the event, her gown, and Piccioli on Instagram on Wednesday. The first photo featured the star and the designer in a red room, with Pugh standing and Piccioli sitting on a big red chair.
The second and third photos show the actress presenting the designer with the award and posing after the presentation.
Kate Green/BFC/Getty Florence Pugh
RELATED: Florence Pugh Dazzles in a Sheer White Victoria Beckham Gown at the Governors Awards in L.A.
In the fourth photo, Pugh is standing in the middle of a staircase, looking back at the camera over her shoulder, showing off the dress's open back and the long, beautiful train.
"WOW," the 26-year-old actress wrote alongside the photos. "WOWZER. My first night ever at The British Fashion Awards and quite frankly hard to ever top that."
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
She continued: "I got to give this insanely talented man his award. Truly, thank you for letting me be a part of your family's moment @pppiccioli, and thank you for always showing everyone such love and kindness. I feel very grateful and honoured to have found a friend in you."
"Dripping with Valentino red from shoulders to beyond, a design by the man himself. Quite the pinch me moment," Pugh wrote in tribute to her friend, Piccioli. "We danced, we cheers'ed, we hugged. Glorious evening."
RELATED VIDEO: Florence Pugh at the Don't Worry Darling Venice International Film Festival Premiere
The Valentino designer responded to his friend in the comments. "Dearest @florencepugh," he wrote.
"Thank you for being there with me and with all of us, it was a precious moment and you bejewelled it with your energy and friendship. Grazie from the deepest of my heart❤️," he concluded.