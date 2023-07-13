Florence Pugh Glows in Fiery Gown — and New Hair Color! — for London 'Oppenheimer' Premiere

Pugh just doesn't miss

Florence Pugh ignited the Oppenheimer red carpet.

The Oscar nominated actress, 27, was photographed at the film’s premiere in London wearing a fiery look on theme for the movie about the creation of the atomic bomb.

Pugh opted for a copper-orange cutout dress, which matched the color scheme of the premiere’s backdrop featuring reddish smoke from an explosion. The dress had a dramatic flair with a plunging ruched neckline top that transformed into a long skirt with a train.

She matched the look with black chunky heels and minimal jewelry. She dyed her now grown-out the buzz cut from the Met Gala and orangey blonde for the event and wore a smokey eye look with earth-toned makeup.

The film follows J. Robert Oppenheimer (played by Cillian Murphy), the scientist who famously led the Manhattan Project — the effort to create an atomic bomb during World War II. In the film, Pugh stars as Jean Tatlock, Oppenheimer’s mistress.

The Don’t Worry Darling star has been taking Europe by storm with several elevated looks this month. At the Oppenheimer photocall in the U.K. on Wednesday, Pugh rocked a bright blue denim wrap dress with a thick belt and plunging neckline, as she helped costar Emily Blunt with an unexpected wardrobe malfunction.

Blunt’s blazer popped open, which prompted Pugh to jump into action, using her body to shield Blunt while she fixed the button. The two actresses giggled as they hugged and fixed the blazer button before turning and taking more photos and continuing to walk the carpet together.

Earlier this month she was also photographed at the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show after being appointed brand ambassador for the iconic Italian fashion house.

She paired the floor-length, see-through look with a new hairstyle, dyeing her buzz cut a shade of baby pink.

She wore a backless powder-blue gown and, in true Pugh fashion, the look was entirely sheer — save for one large bow on the back of the stunning dress. To accessorize, Pugh opted for a simple hand bag and towering wedges, both black to match the bow.



