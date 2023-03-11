Florence Pugh Explains Why She Can't See Herself In A Nancy Meyers Movie

Don’t expect to see Florence Pugh take an on-screen “holiday” any time soon.

At the London premiere Wednesday for her upcoming movie “A Good Person,” the actor discussed her tendency to play “very intense” parts. Pugh stars in the film as a woman who becomes addicted to opioids after a car crash. She’s also a producer on the movie, which was written, directed and co-produced by her ex-boyfriend Zach Braff.

“It’s no secret that I only pick very intense roles,” Pugh said during a Q&A session, per Variety. “This isn’t the first time I’ve been reduced to tears pretty much every single scene that I’ve been in. I like finding the ugliness in humans. I love being raw.”

Florence Pugh, left, said it would be

Florence Pugh, left, said it would be "strange" for her to appear in a movie similar to the lighthearted comedies of Nancy Meyers, right.

Pugh’s emotionally intense roles in movies like “Midsommar,” “Little Women” and “Don’t Worry Darling” have prompted fans to joke that the film industry won’t let the actor “be happy.”

But it sounds like a happy performance is not what Pugh’s after. At Wednesday’s Q&A, she cited movies in the style of director Nancy Meyers, known for lighthearted rom-coms like “The Holiday” and “Father of the Bride,” as the kind of project where she wouldn’t feel at home, acting-wise.

“I think it would have been strange if [Braff] wrote a Nancy Meyers thing for me to be like, ‘So... you’re not going to cry in this movie,’” she said. “I’d be like, ‘Oh God!’”

