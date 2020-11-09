Zach Braff On Girlfriend Florence Pugh’s ‘Intelligent’ Response To Relationship Age Gap Hate

From ELLE

Updated article published on 09/11/20: Zach Braff has explained why he hasn’t weighed into his girlfriend Florence Pugh’s defence of their 21-year age gap.

In April, the 24-year-old actress spoke out against hateful comments she’d received on social media in response to her romance with the actor.

‘It is the first time in my entire Instagram life that I’ve had to turn off the comments on my page,’ she said in a video addressing the ‘bullying’, adding, ‘I have only been an Instagram that tries to bring some light and tries to be positive and tries to make people smile.’

‘The world is aching, and the world is dying, and a few of you decided to bully for no reason.… I’m 24 years old. I do not need you to tell me who I should or should not love.... It is not your place, and really, it has nothing to do with you.’

In a newly-released interview with MR PORTER, Braff opened up about the video.

‘She literally sat down, hit record on her phone and said that,’ he said of Pugh’s clip. ‘I thought: how could I possibly follow anything as intelligent and articulate as that? So, I chose not to.’

Original article published 09/07/20: Florence Pugh has opened up about publicly defending her relationship with Zach Braff.

In April, the Little Women star was forced to take to her Instagram page after receiving 'abuse' and 'bullying' comments surrounding her relationship, in particular the couple's 21 year age gap. The negative comments came after Pugh had shared a birthday tribute in honour of her partner to mark his 45th trip around the sun.

Speaking about this decision to address her followers and fans in a conversation with Sue Perkins on her podcast 'An Hour Or So With', Pugh said: 'I've always found it funny how I can be good enough for people to watch my work, support it and pay for tickets and I'm old enough to be an adult and pay taxes but I'm not old enough to know who I should and should not have sex with. Yet again, it's making a young woman feel like sh*t for no reason.'

'I did feel sh*t for a while for admitting that and then I thought, how ridiculous. I'm 24 and I can't chose who I love.'

Pugh and Perkins then discussed how the trolls don't know Pugh well enough to discuss who she should actually then be with.

'Are they closer to me in age?' Pugh questioned sarcastically. '... There's a reason why I'm not with someone my age. It hasn't worked. So who are you trying to match me up with?'

Gracing ELLE's June cover, Pugh spoke about her continued disbelief that people think they have the right to comment on her relationship just because she is in the public eye.

'I’ve always found this part of what people do really bizarre. I’m an actor because I like acting and I don’t mind people watching my stuff, but people have no right to educate me on my private life.

‘I know that part of being in the spotlight is that people might invade your privacy and have opinions on it, but it’s bizarre that normal folk are allowed to display such hate and opinions on a part of my life that I’m not putting out there. It’s a strange side of fame that you’re allowed to be torn apart by thousands of people even though you didn’t put that piece of you out there.'

