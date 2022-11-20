Florence Pugh Dazzles in a Sheer White Victoria Beckham Gown at the Governors Awards in L.A.

Florence Pugh once again opted for sheer, this time at the Governors Awards.

The Don't Worry Darling star, 26, hit the Fairmont Century Plaza for the Saturday event wearing a Victoria Beckham gown from her spring 2023 collection.

The sleeveless dress with a train was mostly sheer, outside of white layering, gold accents and additional gold polka dots to give the look some added spark.

To complete her look — which was shared to Instagram by Beckham herself — Pugh wore a nose ring, studded earrings, and a gold collar necklace, with short hair by Peter Lux and makeup from Alex Babsky. The actress' white platform pumps would've been easy to miss if it wasn't for the sheer bottom of the dress, which made its leather ankle straps visible.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 19: Florence Pugh attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

The event over the weekend saw multiple actors receive nods, including Michael J. Fox, who won the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, an honorary Oscar recognizing outstanding philanthropic efforts. During his speech, he said he refers to Parkinson's as "the gift that keeps on taking."

"Once I became engaged in learning about the disease, every interaction, every new piece of information I gathered, every researcher or NIH official I talked to, all confirmed, the science was ahead of the money," Fox shared. "The answers could be unlocked with the right investments."

Florence Pugh at the Academys 13th Governors Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

The Back to the Future actor used his speech at the awards to reflect on his long-winded career, from finding fame on Family Ties to falling in love and starting a family, before learning of his Parkinson's diagnosis when he was around 29. At first, he was told he "only had 10 years left to work" with Parkinson's and "entered into seven years of denial." Also at the Governors Awards, he reflected on sharing his story with Barbara Walters and PEOPLE Magazine in 1998.

"What happened next was remarkable. The outpouring of support from the public at large, the beautiful reaction from all of my peers in the entertainment business, all of you, thank you, and the people that I worked with, was transformative," Fox said. "Then I reached out to the Parkinson's community itself. Patients, families and doctors, leading scientists in the field. And it struck me that everything I'd been given, success, my life with Tracy, my family, had prepared me for this profound opportunity and responsibility."

Fox later launched the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research in 2000, which has since raised over $1.5 billion.

The Governors Awards was also filled with Oscar contenders, as Peter Weir, Euzhan Palcy, Diane Warren, and Fox accepted their honorary Oscars.

And just as she rocked sheer on Saturday, Pugh is no stranger to the look. At Paris Fashion Week last month, she was seen wearing a champagne-colored two-piece sheer Valentino design look, with high-rise briefs under the sequined skirt and nothing under the long-sleeved sheer top.

And even before then, at the Valentino Fall/Winter 2022 Haute Couture show over the summer, Pugh wore a pink Valentino dress that was also sheer and showed her nipples. She used the opportunity to call out everyone who seemed to have an issue with her dress.

"I was excited to wear it, not a wink of me was nervous. I wasn't before, during or even now after," she wrote on Instagram. "What's been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman's body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see. You even do it with your job titles and work emails in your bio..?"