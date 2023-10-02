Florence Pugh Channels Her Inner Twiggy With '60s Mod Glam Moment

Florence Pugh is in her experimental beauty era. She is boldly exploring different looks, from her radical buzz cut to stunning makeup styles. It is clearly evident that she is thoroughly enjoying the process of playing with her glam. Pugh understands that cutting off her hair gives her a larger canvas to express herself on her face and create head-turning lewks. She further emphasizes this concept by recently embracing her inner Twiggy and showcasing a beautiful '60s mod-inspired moment during the tail end of Paris Fashion Week.

The star hit the streets of Paris to attend the Maison Valentino after-party. She rocked a '60s-style black mini dress adorned with marabou feather cuffs paired with fierce over-the-knee leather boots. Embracing the retro vibes, her trusted MUA Alex Babsky worked his magic, giving her a luscious flesh-toned lip, perfectly feathered brows and a sheer application of grey eyeshadow, accentuating her lids. Babsky created a striking dark cut-crease to add a touch of drama, beautifully framed by fluttery falsies, taking her look to new heights of elegance and allure.

Edging up the look to complement the feminine energy of the makeup, ger hairstylist Peter Lux slicked her stark-blonde inches into a fierce slicked-back moment with a slight poof of hair to stylize the front.