Florence Pugh Celebrates Boyfriend Zach Braff's 47th Birthday with Sweet Instagram Tribute

Stephanie Wenger
·2 min read
Florence Pugh, zach braff
Florence Pugh, zach braff

Zach Braff

Florence Pugh is paying tribute to boyfriend Zach Braff on his 47th birthday.

The Black Widow star shared a series of images Wednesday to her Instagram Story of the Scrubs alum hanging out with their rescue dog Billie, whom they adopted in April 2020.

"Happy Birthday Zachary," Pugh, 26, captioned the photos.

Braff also posted on Instagram to thank fans for their birthday wishes.

"Wow life moves pretty fast. Thank you for the Birthday love. I love you all," he wrote alongside a clip of his 2004 film Garden State, in which he sits on a sofa as people move quickly around him.

florence pugh, zach braff
florence pugh, zach braff

Zach Braff

RELATED: Florence Pugh Says People Troll Relationship with Zach Braff Because "It's Not Who They Expected"

In January, the Moonshot actor celebrated Pugh's birthday with a sweet social media tribute.

"Happy birthday to this beautiful human being. I am so lucky to know you. And the world is so lucky they get to witness your incredible talent," Braff wrote on his Instagram Story alongside a photo of Pugh resting at the edge of a swimming pool.

In July, Pugh opened up about their relationship in an interview with The Sunday Times, revealing that she thinks it "bugs people" as Braff is "not who they expected" her to date.

"But it's my life and I'm not doing anything to please people or to make it a better headline or story. I want to also be a person!" the Midsommar actress said at the time.

Zach Braff and Florence Pugh
Zach Braff and Florence Pugh

Zach Braff and Florence Pugh

RELATED: Florence Pugh Slams Fans Who Criticized Her and Zach Braff's Age Difference: "It Is Not Your Place"

In April 2020, Pugh publicly addressed the criticism she had received over the couple's age gap a video on Instagram, calling out her followers for "bullying" Braff.

"I will not allow that behavior on my page," the Oscar nominee shared. "I'm not about that. It makes me upset."

"I do not need you to tell me who I should and should not love and I would never in my life tell anyone who they can and cannot love," she added.

Pugh has been romantically linked to Braff since August 2018 after she was cast in his short film, In The Time It Takes to Get There, which was released in April 2019.

