Florence Pugh has been cast in Olivia Wilde's 1950s thriller Don't Worry Darling

Photo credit: JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX - Getty Images

From Harper's BAZAAR

Florence Pugh has been cast alongside Chris Pine and Shia LaBeouf in Olivia Wilde's psychological thriller Don't Worry Darling.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Little Women Oscar-nominee will take the lead as a housewife who uncovers a disturbing truth about her seemingly perfect life in the film, set in an isolated, utopian community in the 1950s California desert.

Wilde will also star, as well as direct and produce. BAFTA nominated screenwriter Katie Silberman, who was a co-writer on Booksmart, is writing the Don’t Worry Darling screenplay, Deadline reports.





The movie will be Wilde's highly-anticipated follow-up to her critically acclaimed directorial hit Booksmart, which was released last summer.

Pugh shared her excitement at the casting news and being able to work with her "idol" Wilde in a post on Instagram.





"Olivia Wilde just tagged me in a picture *gasp no.1*, Olivia Wilde casted me in a film *gasp no.2*, Olivia Wilde is my idol and allowed me to be a part of this incredible cast - Shia?!? Chris?!? *gasp no.3*," the star captioned a picture of the article announcing the news.

She added: "I can't wait to join this project when all of this is over. Until then, masks up. Gloves on. Stay home. Read script 17,000 because.. you know..it's @oliviawilde!!"

Photo credit: Getty Images

Pugh was Oscar-nominated for her role as Amy March in Greta Gerwig's acclaimed adaptation of Little Women. The 24-year-old actress has also joined the Marvel cinematic universe and will star alongside Scarlett Johansson in Black Widow.

Story continues





In need of some at-home inspiration? Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for skincare and self-care, the latest cultural hits to read and download, and the little luxuries that make staying in so much more satisfying.

SIGN UP

Plus, sign up here to get Harper’s Bazaar magazine delivered straight to your door.

SIGN UP





You Might Also Like