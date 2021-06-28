Florence Knight and Jonny Gent on Session Arts Club: “It’s a sanctuary, not some bullsh*t concept”

Well-matched pair: chef Florence Knight, left, and artist Jonny Gent (Press Handout)

With Florence, the way she plays with light and shadow… it’s not just food, it’s bigger than that. She really captures a word I use about this place...” Here there’s a pause as Jonny Gent – the artist helping open Clerkenwell’s anticipated new Sessions Arts Club – builds to his moment. “I use that word ‘romance’.”

The “Florence” Gent is talking of is Florence Knight, the chef who made her name at Polpetto – that spot once above the French House, where she took Russell Norman and (now her husband) Richard Beatty’s Polpo recipe and pushed it on and on into the starry lights of critical acclaim. Her return to restaurants is long-awaited; she walked from Polpetto all the way back in 2015 and rumours of a new project have been going since then.

The delay to the Sessions Arts Club – it was first announced in late 2019, and was aiming to open this past March – doesn’t seem to have caused much bother. In fact, it got Knight into the fold, as early doors, it was 40 Maltby Street chef Alex Vines attached to the project.

She feels a good fit, and not just because her and Gent say they spend hours most mornings chatting about nothing in particular. Also behind the new space are St John co-founder Jon Spiteri and architect Russell Potter. But the sense is that it’s Knight and Gent really driving things. The Club – which is one only in name, with no membership offered and everyone welcome – seems borne of their friendship. Was it hard to convincingly marry a space for the arts with one for food and drink?

Like-minded: Knight and Gent (Press handout)

“Oh no, it’s not been a challenge at all,” says Knight. “I mean, my background is in art and I’m just drawn to poetry and beautiful things, so it’s just been a pleasure. It’s gone hand in hand and doesn’t feel forced at all. It’s the small things, but perhaps I’m getting some amazing radishes in, and he’s inspired by the colours… we share so many similar patterns. It’s a collaborative process and we’re taking inspiration from each other. We’ve been talking for two years to find a place like this.”

The “place like this” means a space almost unlike any other. Gent dubs it a “rabbit warren”; taking over the top floor of an 18th century, Grade II-listed courthouse, the heart of the restaurant fills the old judges’ dining room, and will seat “about 50, 60”, with a handful of tables on a mezzanine level. Some seats will be held for walk-ins hoping to get stuck into snacks and the wine list, which has been put together by the Noble Rot founders (“[Dan] Keeling and [Mark] Andrew are friends,” says Gent). A bar the shape of a horseshoe sits in the room as well.

Outside is a terrace for 20, also for dining, and then on from there is a marble bar and after, a rooftop infinity pool. While dismissing the expression “invite-only” as “arseholey” – fair – this marbled terrace will be harder to simply stroll onto; Gent wants to create a space for the like-minded to come, hoping for a hub of art-lovers and hospitality types. “It’s a place for friends, for having our network. If we want to work with people, we have a space we can go to and share those ideas,” says the painter.

Faded grandeur: the restaurant is a former courtyard (Press handout)

How does it all look? Like a beautiful, crumbling wreck. The original features have been kept and restored; the floors are scrubbed and artfully faded, the walls a gorgeous, glamorous mess of cracked plaster. Details are in the beautiful chandeliers, the piano and the plants. Gent and his friends will decorate it with a regularly-changing line-up of work, and artists will be invited to exhibit throughout the Club. Later, a roster of music nights will follow. “It will all start to merge,” says Gent, “but it’s not some bullshitty concept.”

Ah, no. Concept. Knight treats the word as though it smells off and tastes poisonous. “I don’t do concepts,” she says. “It’s just a beautiful, special space, with hopefully fantastic food. There’s a classic feeling here, and that will be replicated in the food. We just want to grow organically into what’s here.”

Food will retain much of the style that made Knight’s name, both at Polpetto and in her cookbook and newspaper columns; it will be seasonally-led stuff with an Italian and French-leaning bent, though she resists the label.

“I’m not grabbing one country and saying that’s my hallmark, I’m just inspired naturally by the best ingredients and letting myself be creative and free. The main thing for me is to use small, local suppliers that I can have a relationship with and be led by the produce.”

Producer-led: Knight says she won’t be tied to any one country for style, but will follow what food is available (Beth Evans)

She’s clearly having fun, testing her ideas daily in what she calls the “luxury of a green-tiled service kitchen bathed in natural light, petite but perfectly formed, where all the action will happen”.

What her work has translated to is the likes of friggitelli peppers, those bright green things, grilled and salted and plated with sea bream, fig leaf and sorrel, to start. Mains will include clams and turnip tops served with orecchiette pasta, or lamb sweetbreads served alongside lettuce and lovage, or pork belly cooked with fennel and orange. Puddings sound fresh and simple; apricot-ripple ice cream; nectarine sorbet; a ricotta and cherry tart.

Gent and Knight both fizz with excitement talking about what’s coming; Gent says they’re suffering some kind of “hysterical madness – we’re giggling and laughing as we’re hurtling towards the opening.”

That opening, which is set for a soft launch on July 21 and a firmer flinging open of doors on July 28, could happen now, he says, “but we can’t get the staff.” The pair reckon recruitment is at about 50 per cent of what it should be, both front of house and in the kitchen, and so will initially open only three days a week to avoid staff-burnout.

“But, because it’s already been two years, it’s about really spending time on that,” says Gent. “Maybe we’re not looking for the best waiters, but we want people who really have that desire and interest in what we do.”

That idea of “getting it right” seems to be the thing for the pair. Gent backtracks when he dreamily says the project isn’t commercially-minded – “I’m not totally naive, we do need to make money” – but insists they’re working to build an institution, not an instant source of income.

“It’s not about how many covers we can do or whatever, it’s about building a home here, it’s about looking after people,” he says, “If we get that right from the beginning, we really could last 100 years, not just, say, five. And that’s the whole of it – the hope is that in 100 years we’re still welcoming people.”

It might not be Knight and Gent themselves by then, I’d venture, but if anyone’s around to report on it, I’ll bet their spirit is still clinging to those poetic cracks in the plaster.

The Sessions Arts Club will open on July 28 at The Old Sessions House, 24 Clerkenwell Green, Farringdon, EC1R 0NA. For more information, visit sessionsartsclub.com

