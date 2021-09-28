FloQast Names Razzak Jallow its First Chief Financial Officer

Jallow brings broad-based SaaS and accounting experience to solidify FloQast’s leadership team

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FloQast , a provider of accounting workflow automation software created by accountants for accountants, today announced the appointment of Razzak Jallow as Chief Financial Officer, a new position at the company. As CFO, Jallow will lead multiple functions across the company including accounting, finance and business operations.



FloQast announced its $1.2 billion valuation less than three months ago, and Jallow’s role as CFO will bring a rich level of expertise to the company that will only increase its strides towards IPO. Prior to joining the team, Jallow served as the vice president of finance at Looker – a data analytics company which was acquired by Google in 2019.

"Razzak is the perfect CFO to lead FloQast. His financial pedigree combined with a deep understanding of helping SaaS businesses scale puts him at the center of FloQast's mission to drive operational excellence through the controller's office," said Mike Whitmire, CPA*, CEO and co-founder of FloQast. “I expect him to make huge contributions, not only to FloQast's thriving operations, but also by assuming an important position as a spokesperson for FloQast's philosophies among like-minded CFOs, controllers and chief accounting officers."

Jallow’s broad-based understanding of Software as a Service (SaaS) and experience across financial planning and analysis, accounting, tax and treasury, sales and investor operations – in both public and private companies including, Google, Apple, Adobe, and Looker – uniquely position him to support the company’s rapid and efficient business scaling, as well as other strategic initiatives to deliver profitable growth.

“FloQast has a fantastic product addressing a need in a market that’s growing but has been under served for a while,” Jallow said. “The management team is extremely strong with a shared passion for doing what’s right, so I’m excited to join the team and bring value to our customers.”

The addition of Jallow is part of a recent hiring spree at FloQast. On Sept. 2, the company named Justin Smith to the newly created role of vice president of customer success.

About FloQast

FloQast delivers workflow automation software enabling organizations to operationalize accounting excellence. Trusted by more than 1,400 accounting teams – including Twilio, CoinBase, Los Angeles Lakers, Zoom and SnowFlake – FloQast was built by accountants, for accountants to enhance the way accounting teams work. FloQast enables customers to streamline processes such as automated reconciliations, documentation requests and other workflows that impact the month-end close, financial reporting and payroll, and is consistently rated #1 across all user review sites. Learn more at FloQast.com .

*inactive

