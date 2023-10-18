Floor & Decor Holdings (FND) Impacted by Headwinds in Housing Market

Madison Investments, an investment advisor, released its “Madison Mid Cap Fund” third-quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund (Class Y) returned -1.8% compared to a -4.7% decline for the Russell Midcap Index. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Madison Mid Cap Fund highlighted stocks like Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) in the Q3 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) is a retailer of hard surface flooring that provides tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products and decorative accessories. On October 17, 2023, Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) stock closed at $84.91 per share. One-month return of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) was -9.37%, and its shares gained 27.51% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) has a market capitalization of $9.038 billion.

Madison Mid Cap Fund made the following comment about Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

"The bottom five detractors for the quarter were Dollar Tree, MKS Instruments, CarMax, Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND), and Liberty Media- Formula One. Headwinds in the housing market have caught up to Floor & Décor, and sales and profits have started to weaken, sending the shares lower."

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 36 hedge fund portfolios held Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) at the end of second quarter which was 34 in the previous quarter.

