Flooding: Water pumping starts in Downpatrick but debris remains

Pumping is under way in Downpatrick, County Down, after water levels in the River Quoile finally dropped.

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) said it began pumping water at about midnight on Friday and the floodwater is reducing.

But, for many businesses, it could be a while until they are able to assess the damage on their premises.

It comes after a number of towns in counties Down, Armagh and Antrim were impacted by heavy downpours this week.

On Saturday, DfI urged people to avoid using the Lagan Towpath in Belfast due to flooding in parts.

Analysis box by Louise Cullen

DfI's machines are currently removing 6,000 litres of water a minute - 100 litres a second - and that's being transported in yellow pipes about 2km away, to a bog on the Belfast Road that was drained yesterday so it could receive the water.

After more than eight hours of pumping, the floodwater on Market Street in Downpatrick has dropped noticeably.

Drone surveys are being done to help the agencies plan.

It has allowed the services to see that there's a substantial amount of oil floating on the surface of the water.

It's been suggested that it could be cleared within the next couple of hours.

Then shop owners can get in past the sandbags piled four and more high in front of their premises to assess the damage, and then the real clean-up begins.

SDLP MLA Colin McGrath said that while the water levels are reducing in Downpatrick, he understands the town centre will not be cleared for a while.

"It's going to take 36 plus hours until the water is down enough and the water is exceptionally dirty so the council will then be able to completely clean the streets as there are branches, tyres and obviously sewage - it could be tomorrow before anyone can really assess the damage in their businesses," he told BBC News NI.

"Two huge pumps are in place in the town - they will be pumping the water and hosing it out to the Quoile River (via the bog) over the weekend - and hopefully people will get back to sorting their businesses out."

Downpatrick and Newry, in County Down, and Portadown, in County Armagh, are among the areas that have been worst affected by flooding.

A number of homes in the Portadown area have been damaged by flooding in recent days, with roads closed and transport services disrupted.

The Department for Communities is providing emergency £1,000 payments for domestic properties which have been flooded.

On Friday, the Northern Ireland Executive Office said a recovery sub-group has been established to bring together civil service departments and local government.

It said this would engage with businesses affected by the severe weather and keep political representatives informed.

"An approach will be made to HM Government, through NIO (Northern Ireland Office), for financial assistance for impacted businesses," a spokesperson said.

A Northern Ireland Office spokesperson said the UK government has been "in close contact" with the civil service and would continue to work with it closely "in the days ahead".

October 2023 was the wettest month ever in Armagh since records began in 1838, according to Armagh Observatory.