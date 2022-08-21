Flooding possible as heavy rain is forecast across North Texas, weather service says

Heavy rain that may lead to flooding is expected on Sunday in North Texas, particularly along and north of the Interstate-20 corridor, according to the National Weather Service.

Thunderstorms of gusty winds and frequent lightning are forecast.

The weather service issued a flood watch for Tarrant, Dallas, Denton, Collin and other counties in North Texas. The watch is in effect until noon on Monday.

Flooding may occur in poor-drainage areas, creeks, streams and rivers.

The weather service forecast rain totals of 2 to 5 inches.

Thunderstorm chances will continue through the week. Heavy rain on Monday will “maintain the flood threat,” the weather service said.

Weather watches and warnings

A live data feed from the National Weather Service containing official weather warnings, watches, and advisory statements. Tap warning areas for more details. Sources: NOAA, National Weather Service, NOAA GeoPlatform and Esri.

