Flooding possible as heavy rain is forecast across North Texas, weather service says
Heavy rain that may lead to flooding is expected on Sunday in North Texas, particularly along and north of the Interstate-20 corridor, according to the National Weather Service.
Thunderstorms of gusty winds and frequent lightning are forecast.
The weather service issued a flood watch for Tarrant, Dallas, Denton, Collin and other counties in North Texas. The watch is in effect until noon on Monday.
Flooding may occur in poor-drainage areas, creeks, streams and rivers.
The weather service forecast rain totals of 2 to 5 inches.
Thunderstorm chances will continue through the week. Heavy rain on Monday will “maintain the flood threat,” the weather service said.
Weather watches and warnings
