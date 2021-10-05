Flooding in London as South-East drenched by squally showers

Parts of London have been submerged in floodwater after more than an inch of rain fell on the capital in under an hour.

Flash floods in Knightsbridge burst into luxury shops with cars and buses spraying brown water along the high street as drains were quickly overwhelmed.

Transport for London (TfL) said before 7am that at least three lines were suspended or severely delayed.

Severe delays are currently being recorded on the Circle and District lines with minor delays on the Piccadilly and Metropolitan Lines.

Knightsbridge looking a bit flooded... pic.twitter.com/0YVhTQn31f — Brother James (@Brojames_music) October 5, 2021

The District line has been closed between Earls Court and Barking due to flooding at Gloucester Road, TfL said.

Floodwater at Imperial Wharf has led to the London Overground being suspended between Kensington (Olympia) and Clapham Junction.

In north London, drivers ploughed on through the build-up of floodwater as traffic jams blocked Hampstead Road–also besmirched by road works.

In south London, videos emerged of drains coughing water back up onto the streets of Croydon as residents complained about poor infrastructure.

The A4 just past the Hammersmith Flyover had a whole lane completely submerged in west London.

The Met Office tweeted: “Torrential rain continues to move east this morning, with localised flooding possible.

“St James’s Park in London has recorded 26mm (just over an inch) of rain in the past hour.”

The national forecaster has a yellow weather warning in place running from 2am to midnight Tuesday, with the worst affected areas predicted to be the East and North East, as opposed to London and the South East.”

