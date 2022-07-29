Flooding in Kentucky, monkeypox vaccines, Beyoncé's 'Renaissance': 5 things to know Friday

Flooding in Kentucky leaves at least 8 people dead

More rain is expected in Kentucky after heavy downpours caused massive flooding across the eastern part of the state, leaving at least eight people dead Thursday. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear asked for prayers. "In a word, this event is devastating," Beshear said. "And I do believe it will end up being one of the most significant, deadly floods that we have had in Kentucky in at least a very long time." He said property damage has been massive, with hundreds losing their homes. The National Weather Service said additional flooding was possible into Friday in much of West Virginia, eastern Kentucky and southwest Virginia. Poweroutage.us reported more than 33,000 customers without electricity in eastern Kentucky, West Virginia and Virginia, with the bulk of the outages in Kentucky.

More than 780K doses of monkeypox vaccines to be made available

The Biden administration announced that more than 780,000 doses of monkeypox vaccines will be available Friday, as the rapidly spreading outbreak continues to raise concern. These doses will add to the 300,000 doses distributed this month, bringing the total to 1.1 million. The mayor of San Francisco announced a state of emergency Thursday over the growing number of monkeypox cases, allowing officials to cut through red tape and fight the public health crisis. The city has 281 cases, out of about 800 in California and 4,600 nationwide, according to the San Francisco Department of Public Health. As of Wednesday, over 20,000 cases of monkeypox had been detected globally in 77 countries, the CDC's Jennifer McQuiston said. U.S. health officials are still weighing whether to call the outbreak a public health emergency, a move that would free up more resources.

Drawing for $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot, the nation's 3rd largest

One of the nation’s biggest lottery prizes got a little bigger Thursday as the Mega Millions jackpot increased to an estimated $1.1 billion. The rise makes the jackpot the third largest, behind $1.5 billion prizes won in 2018 and 2016. The already-giant $810 million Mega Millions lottery jackpot ballooned to $1.02 billion after no one matched all six numbers Tuesday night. Lottery numbers will be drawn again Friday at 11pm E.T. You can play in 45 states, plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. If you happen to live in a state where you can’t purchase a ticket, you can still play if you have a ticket purchased in another state. You do have to return to that state to collect your winnings, though.

Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' is here

Beyoncé's new album "Renaissance" is out Friday. Ahead of its official release, what appears to be the full album was leaked on social media Wednesday morning. The Grammy-winning artist first teased the "Renaissance" title in an August interview with Harper's Bazaar, saying she'd been in the studio for a year and a half working on something new. Following the release of "Break My Soul," her first single from the album, Beyoncé' became the first woman ever to earn at least 10 top 10 hits as a soloist and 10 or more top 10s as a member of a group, according to Billboard.

LIV Golf tees off at Trump National Golf Club

The LIV Golf Bedminster will tee off on Friday, with 48 golfers traveling to New Jersey for the controversial tour's third event on the 2022 LIV Golf schedule. The Old Course at Trump National Golf Club will host the event, and Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed and Louis Oosthuizen are among the golfers who will participate in the three-day tournament. The series, funded by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, has long been criticized as a way for the kingdom to sportswash its human rights record. Saudi Arabia has been accused of wide-ranging human rights abuses, including politically motivated killings, torture, forced disappearances and inhumane treatment of prisoners.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kentucky flooding, monkeypox vaccines, Beyoncé': 5 things to know Friday