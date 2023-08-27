Flooding concerns rise on the East Coast as drenching rains linger

Visit The Weather Network's hurricane hub to keep up with the latest on tropical developments in Canada and around the world

It’s been an exceptionally rainy summer for much of the Maritimes, with Halifax close to measuring double its average rainfall for the season as persistent washes of tropical moisture surge across the region.

DON'T MISS: Hurricane Franklin likely to miss East Coast, but may fuel heavy rain.

Well, the rain keeps falling across parts of Atlantic Canada Sunday.

A moisture-laden system continues to mosey across the region, potentially bringing up to 70 mm of rain to southwestern Newfoundland through Monday morning. An additional 15-30 mm is possible in parts of the Maritimes. Heavier amounts in thunderstorms could lead to a risk for localized flooding.

Sunday

Areas: Atlantic Canada

Timing: Through Sunday evening

Weather: Rainfall warnings remain in effect for eastern Nova Scotia and southwestern Newfoundland.

A low-pressure system could bring a few rumbles of thunder, but also some cautiously heavy rainfall. With the thunderstorm risk, there is an increased risk of training cells, which can cause heavy rainfall with rates as high as 25 mm an hour. The main hazards with the thunderstorms will be strong winds, localized flooding, and small hail.

ATLRISKSUN

Areas in the Maritimes received the heaviest band of rain throughout Saturday, where areas near Yarmouth, N.S., received more 70 mm, Yarmouth saw 78.1mm and Halifax documented 40 mm. Heavy rainfall streamed off the Bay of Fundy, bringing Parrsboro, N.S., with more than 50 mm of rain. 15-30 mm of rainfall was also recorded across P.E.I.

An additional 15-30 mm of rainfall is forecast for eastern Nova Scotia into Sunday. The bulk of the heavy rainfall is still to fall across southwestern Newfoundland, where up to 70 mm is still forecast for Burgeo.

DON'T MISS: Watch? Warning? How we communicate severe weather in Canada

ATLRAIN

WATCH: Glimpse inside Franklin as plane takes rough ride through storm

Click here to view the video

Story continues

Hurricane Franklin could influence more rain later this week

Hurricane Franklin has started its trek north towards Atlantic Canada, slowly, and will remain near Bermuda by Tuesday.

Although a few days ago it appeared there was a non-zero risk to Atlantic Canada, it’s looking increasingly likely there will be minimal impacts. However, another hit of heavy rainfall is to come mid-week as more moisture tracks in from the Gulf of Mexico and Franklin.

ATLLR

MUST SEE: Hurricane Franklin likely to miss East Coast, but may fuel heavy rain

We’ll have to keep a close eye on the risk for additional localized flooding as we head through the week.

Prepare

Make sure to keep up-to-date on your local forecast information and alerts. If you are outdoors in an area with a severe weather threat, make sure you have a safety plan in place in case you need to get to shelter.

Use extreme caution in areas that may experience localized flooding during and after heavy rains. Never try to drive across a flooded roadway. It’s impossible to tell how deep the water is until it’s too late, and the road may have been washed out beneath the water. It only takes a small amount of water for a vehicle to lose traction and begin floating, endangering both the lives of the occupants and their rescuers.

Thumbnail courtesy of Getty Images.

Be sure to check back for the latest on conditions across Atlantic Canada.

WATCH: Atlantic Canada braces for a potential hurricane impacts next week

Click here to view the video