Flooding comes early to B.C.'s Cariboo region

Spring is more than four months away but Al Richmond says he is already worried that flooding in the Cariboo Regional District could be much worse than 2020.

Richmond, a CRD director for the 108 Mile-Lac la Hache electoral area, said that following unusually heavy rains and wet snow in recent days he has been inundated with calls from homeowners with flooded basements. It's a new problem for most residents of this comparatively dry region of the province.

"I think it's a new record for us," Richmond told Daybreak Kamloops host Shelley Joyce. "It seems to be becoming the new norm."

One homeowner he spoke with, who had no previous flooding problems, pumped nearly 40,000 litres of water out of his basement in a single day following the late October downpour.

"We have our emergency operations centre operating currently, which is sort of unheard of this time of the year," Richmond said. "We're dealing with flooding. Landslides. So that's a difficult time for us."

Residents in areas at risk of flooding are urged to contact the regional district, monitor the Cariboo Emergency Operations Centre website for evacuation orders and alerts, and register for emergency notifications.

On Wednesday the website included six evacuation alerts and three evacuation orders for landslide and flooding risks in the region.

Richmond said the San Jose River, which flows from Lac la Hache to Williams Lake, is 10 centimetres above normal.

"That's a lot of water for this time of year," he said. Other creeks that are ordinarily dry at this time of year are also flowing.

"Those of us who have heard from residents with high levels of creeks and rivers are very concerned about how to manage this this spring."

Loreen McCarvill More

Richmond said regional officials are waiting for word from B.C.'s Environment Ministry about the government's plans for flood response in the months ahead.

Meanwhile, Richmond said the flood risk should persuade anyone considering new home construction on low land near lakes or rivers to reconsider.

"You should be keeping back from those water courses," he said. "There's a reason for those regulations to be in place to keep you back from water courses. Your home is jeopardized when we get this type of situation."

With files from CBC Daybreak Kamloops