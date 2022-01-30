Flooding affecting parts of Avalon Peninsula after heavy rain, melting snow

·2 min read
Melting snow and heavy rainfall caused flooding along the Waterford River in St. John's on Sunday. (Submitted by Lisa Gillam - image credit)
Melting snow and heavy rainfall caused flooding along the Waterford River in St. John's on Sunday. (Submitted by Lisa Gillam - image credit)

Much of Newfoundland's Avalon Peninsula was left dealing with flooding and strong winds Sunday, while Labrador braced for blizzard conditions.

Blair Sparkes of Environment Canada's Gander weather office says several areas on the Avalon Peninsula reported more than 70 mm of rain overnight Saturday.

Sparkes said melting snow also contributed to the flooding.

"Temperatures did get up fairly warm overnight, generally running around eight to 10 degrees now over the Avalon Peninsula — actually, most of eastern and southern Newfoundland are seeing those kind of numbers," he said Sunday on CBC Radio's Weekend AM.

"There's a bit of wind as well, so all the factors that add to the snow melt were there last night."

Environment Canada's rainfall warning for the Avalon Peninsula ended shortly before 11 a.m. NT, with some light rain and showers forecast through the day.

The heavy rain and melting snow washed out some roads and flooded river banks.

The province's transportation department closed the ramp leading from Kenmount Road onto southbound Team Gushue Highway on Sunday morning due to flooding, while parts of Salmonier Line and the Southern Shore HIghway suffered washouts.

In a statement Sunday morning, the City of St. John's said the following roads had been closed due to flooding:

  • Portugal Cove Road: Winter Avenue to Rennies Mill Road - local traffic only

  • Power's Road

  • Southside Road: north of Blackhead Road

  • Southside Road heading East toward Blackhead Road

  • Syme's Bridge

  • Waterford Bridge Road: Waterford Hospital to Road de Luxe

Sparkes said wind warnings are still in effect for many coastal areas in Newfoundland and along Labrador's south coast, however, with gusts reaching up to 120 km/h along parts of the Northern Peninsula and into Labrador.

Blizzard conditions in Labrador

While the island deals with the wind and rain, Sparkes said Labrador will see snowy weather Sunday.

"Most of Labrador is going to be on the west side of the track of the low, so they're going to stay into the snow. We've got blizzard warnings out up in that area," he said.

"Southeastern portions, those areas will switch over to rain, but once you get north of Cartwright, we've got blizzard warnings up there."

Winter storm warnings are in effect through to Happy Valley-Goose Bay, where 20 to 30 cm of snow is forecast, and blowing snow is expected in western Labrador.

But Sparkes said the weather is expected to improve by Monday, with lighter winds and some sun possible.

